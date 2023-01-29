Troop G Weekly Report - 01/23/2023 - 01/29/2023

On 01/17/2023, Cpl. Physic arrested Kristopher Lovell for OUI – Drugs. A DRE determined Lovell was impaired, and he was charged accordingly.

On 01/24/2023, Tr. Anstett charged Gelson Toko (20) with Theft of Services for a tow service. Toko was issued a summons.

On 01/24/2023, Tr. Wilcox stopped Michael Nichols (34) of Madison for a moving violation on the ME turnpike southbound in Scarborough. His license was found to be suspended. Nichols was charged with Operating after Suspension and Violating Conditions of Release and his vehicle was towed.

On 01/26/2023, Cpl. Physic arrested Edwin Durham for OUI. Durham refused the test and was charged accordingly. Cpl. Sucy assisted.

On 01/27/2023, Tr. Keim responded to a crash at mile 74 northbound on the Maine Turnpike. The female operator was feeling tired and reached over toward the passenger side of the vehicle to retrieve a bottle of water. The vehicle drifted into the median, striking the snowbank, which caused the vehicle to launch over the guardrail. The vehicle then struck a bridge abutment and rolled over end to end before coming to rest on the southbound side. The operator only sustained minor cuts and bruises to her hands and arms.

On 01/27/2023, Tr. Wilcox stopped Jose Rodriguez (28) of Trenton for an expired registration on the ME turnpike southbound in Saco. His license was found to be suspended. Rodriguez was charged and his vehicle was towed.

On 01/27/2023, Tr. Ellis assisted Tr. Willard (Troop I) with a traffic stop of a commercial vehicle on the ME turnpike southbound in Portland. The driver was found to have no logbook and was in violation of the 14-hour rule. He was summonsed and placed out of service.

On 01/28/2023, Sgt. Porter stopped Lucky Contrada (36) of MA for speeding. She was suspended out of MA and summonsed for Operating without a License. Her vehicle was towed.

On 01/28/2023, Tr. Ellis stopped Abukar Abdi (24) of Lewiston for a registration violation on the ME turnpike northbound in Auburn. He was found to not have a license and his registration was suspended for tolls. He was charged with Operating Without a License. His vehicle was towed.

On 01/29/2023, Sgt. Porter responded to a vehicle that crashed at the MM 19 SB on ramp. The operator had a seizure and struck a median guardrail, crossed all lanes and struck the bridge abutment and then into the guardrail at the on ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash but several bystanders stopped to assist, including Sgt. Dan Hanson who was off-duty and witnessed the crash. Sgt. Hanson got the man out of the vehicle and stayed to assist until rescue arrived. Tr. Rob Flynn also assisted.