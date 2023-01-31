Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County & Hocking Athens Perry Community Action selected as nonprofits of the month

The Union Bank selects these two organizations dedicated to giving the people of small towns in Ohio the necessities to live as their monthly non-profit

As the days get colder we felt it was the perfect time to do what we can for some of our rural communities in Ohio” — Dian Franks, Marketing Director at The Union Bank Co.

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of every five Ohio households are struggling to provide basic needs. Therefore, Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County Hocking Athens Perry Community Action are extremely important organizations to these families. The Union Bank Company is proud to help support Habitat for Humanity and HAPCAP through their monthly nonprofit donation.During these winter months, it is exceptionally important for individuals to have the basic needs to live. These two organizations work to put a roof over family’s heads as well as helping them with the cost of food and utilities and many other fundamental needs. When individuals are unable to meet the basic needs, it causes them to experience severe stress. “As the days get colder we felt it was the perfect time to do what we can for some of our rural communities in Ohio by making Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County & Hocking Athens Perry Community Action our nonprofits of choice as for the month of January,” shared Dian Franks, Marketing Director for The Union Bank Co. Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County is a nonprofit housing organization whose goal is to give everyone a decent place to live. HFH of Paulding County does this through providing affordable homeownership for families of low income living in the Paulding County area. They rely on monetary donations to do their impactful work.Named after the counties they serve; Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) is one of 50 Community Action Agencies in Ohio. HAPCAP focuses on community development, housing, transportation, food and nutrition, child development, and utilities. HAPCAP’s goal is to provide the basic needs for an individual to live.. They believe that locals are the most knowledgeable to address problems in their neighborhoods which leads them to their mission of empowering people and communities through advocacy and quality services.To learn more about these organizations or to support them visit https://www.habitat.org/oh/paulding/hfh-paulding-county-ohio and https://hapcap.org/

