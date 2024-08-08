The Union Bank Co. commits to giving back to Ohio

Ten nonprofits, one purpose: support the families of those in need

Our staff is often the biggest influence in selecting organizations to support. We are fortunate to have a team that is very active in their communities”
— Dian Franks, Marketing Director of The Union Bank Co.
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year after year, The Union Bank Company fulfills its commitment to supporting numerous nonprofits in Ohio. Through a series of charitable initiatives, the bank aims to continue positively impacting communities across the state.

Nonprofit organizations are vital in addressing various social issues and assisting those in need. Over the last few months, the organizations receiving support from The Union Bank Co. have been numerous. Those included are:
• Habitat for Humanity of Fairfield County
• Pickaway County Food Bank
• Sandusky County Habitat for Humanity
• Good Samaritan Food Pantry
• Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity
People In Need Inc. of Delaware County
• Ohio Habitat for Humanity of Findlay
Marion Matters
• Lima’s Samaritan House
• Habitat for Humanity of Wood County.

By partnering with these nonprofits, The Union Bank Co. demonstrates its dedication to giving back and supporting community-driven causes. The bank's involvement serves as a testament to its commitment to corporate social responsibility and to making a difference in the communities the bank serves.

“Our staff is often the biggest influence in selecting organizations to support. We are fortunate to have a team that is very active in their communities,” said Dian Franks, Marketing Director of The Union Bank Co. “They all have impactful causes that are near and dear to their hearts; we do our best to give back to every single one” she continued.
Through its support of local nonprofits, The Union Bank Co. not only contributes to the betterment of local Ohio communities but also fosters a sense of unity and generosity within the community. The collaborative efforts between the bank and these organizations are poised to create lasting positive outcomes for individuals and families in need.

***

ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANY
Since 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com.

###

Alexa Hess
BPR International
+1 7406242983
alexa@bpr.international
