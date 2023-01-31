Water utilities, infrastructure operators reduce water loss, report environmental insights with ASTERRA SaaS platform

ASTERRA’s New EO Discover SaaS platform uses Earth observation for sustainable water and infrastructure programs

With EO Discover, satellite-derived data is immediately converted to actionable intelligence and is available to subscribers in five minutes and without sending crews out to destroy the environment” — Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTERRA , the leader in using Earth observation for a sustainable world, has launched EO Discover , a new platform for the water and EarthWorks industries. This platform tracks water loss, return on investment, and makes environmental performance metrics immediately available to utilities to integrate with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks and supports of sustainable development goals (SDG).EO Discover (Earth Observation Discover) was developed by ASTERRA to support the growing need to provide insights and monitor infrastructure for active and emerging water loss. The capabilities in this new technology capitalize on ASTERRA’s existing innovations, while adding analytics and progress monitoring intelligence and real-time visualization of systems.For example, the pressure is on utilities to evolve rapidly to reduce non-revenue water loss, anticipate infrastructure failures, protect the environment, and report on savings. EO Discover turns programs from reactionary to anticipatory, all while providing a customizable dashboard with the status, analysis, and performance intelligence, including personalized ROI and impact metrics for ongoing KPI tracking. Before, these were complicated to calculate and maintain. It is offered in customized software as a service (SaaS) packages: Detect, Prevent, and Advise.“With EO Discover, satellite-derived data is immediately converted to actionable intelligence and is available to subscribers in five minutes and without sending crews out to destroy the environment. Damage mitigation begins faster than ever before, saving money and protecting life and property,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “Our goal was to put all the data for real-time monitoring of water and reporting of impact at the user’s fingertips and create a fantastic user experience and a decision support tool.”The EO Discover dashboard allows quick access to environmental tracking requirements, constantly shows the resulting impact on greenhouse gas reduction, energy saved in kw/year, energy cost savings, ROI, water saved in liters or gallons, and the water cost savings.EO Discover uses ASTERRA’s award-winning, patented technology that images infrastructure systems using polarimetric synthetic aperture radar (PolSAR) to sense and evaluate soil moisture at or below the surface over large areas of land. The data is processed and delivered directly to the EO Discover dashboard within five minutes—before it could take years to discover or may never be discovered. The platform serves varying users, including high level managers, utility supervisors and dispatchers, field work teams, and business partners.Since 2017, ASTERRA technology has been used in over 64 countries, saving over 276,000 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 176,640 metric tons, and saving 690,000 MWH of energy.***ABOUT ASTERRAASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its solutions to the next level. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io

ASTERRA's impact on Earth