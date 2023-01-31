Oscar Qualifying "Silent Partner" Star Roderick Lawrence Leads Black Man Films new Short "Speak Up Brotha!" ft TC Carson

Roderick Lawrence - Ahmad TC Carson

Speak Up Brotha! Is a Black 90's Romance film for a New Generation with an Afrofuturism Twist

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You ever watched a film and it hit the right note at just the right time? Who better to deliver that note than “Living Singles” very own Kyle Barker. Yes - TC Carson sets the mood as only he can in “Speak Up Brotha!” the latest film by Black Man Films LLC, the Black owned production company responsible for the Oscar qualifying short film “Silent Partner.”

Shot in Harlem, this ode to Black romance films of the 90’s like “Love Jones” and “Poetic Justice” is a refreshing perspective on Black love and relationships. Ahmad, played by Roderick Lawrence (2022 BronzeLens Best Actor and co-founder/ President of Black Man Films LLC) is a graduate student supplementing his income by driving rideshare when he has the chance encounter of a lifetime. Let’s face it when love strikes it takes no prisoners. Though he

grapples daily with anxiety around communication, Ahmad must lean into the world of poetry and take a chance to win the heart of the woman he loves -– Will she finally see him now that he is ready to be seen? Find out when “Speak Up Brotha!” drops just in time for the festival

circuit this Valentine’s Day.

The all-Black cast includes Madeline Grey DeFreece (“Tahara”), Alphonso Walker Jr. (Broadway’s “The Skin of Our Teeth”), Toni Lachelle Pollitt, Justin K. Winley, and Jaleeca Yancy.

“Speak Up Brotha!” was developed by Roderick Lawrence, directed by Wes Andre Goodrich (“Palm Sunday”), and written by Roderick Lawrence, Obbie West, and James J. Johnson (“Silent Partner”). It was lensed by Nona Catusanu (“Let the Right One In”; “The Snakes”); produced by Salma Qarnain (“Silent Partner,” Black Man Films); executive produced by Ike Mbanefo (“Silent Partner”), Cameron Carr (“The Inventor”), and Obbie West; and co-produced by Patrick Nichols and Emmy Award Winner Dario Harris (“The Girl in Apartment 15”).

Roderick Lawrence is a highly-acclaimed actor and the Co-Founder of Black Man Films. He is a 2022 BronzeLens Film Festival BEST ACTOR recipient (Oscar-qualifying) and a 2020 AUDELCO nominee. His credits include Simba in Disney’s “The Lion King” National Tour, Ramses in the Broadway-bound “The Prince of Egypt,” Othello in John Leguizamo’s “Othello: The Remix,” Floyd Barton in August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” and Jesus in “Godspell.” During the pandemic,

Roderick created, starred in, and produced the multi-award-winning narrative short, “Silent Partner,” which dominated the festival circuit garnering 19 festival acceptances (4 Oscar qualifiers; 8 awards and nominations), was a finalist in the HBO MAX® Latino Short Film Competition, and qualified for Oscar contention. Lawrence is repped by Kat Hargrave at DGRW.

TC Carson is a trained dancer and an Emmy Award-winning actor. He has performed in iconic plays, musicals, and tour productions from “The Wiz” and “Sesame Street Live” to “Dreamgirls,” “Ain’t Misbehavin”, and “Blackberry Daze.” He is best known for portraying Kyle Barker on the FOX sitcom, Living Single; voicing Mace Windu on Star Wars: The Clone Wars; and his long- running voicing of Kratos in the God of War video game series.