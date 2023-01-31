Circa 1960, NFT, The First Culturally Driven Premium NFT Collection Launched

Journey back in time with the new digital time capsules for the modern NFT age.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klaros Inc., a historical photographic images company founded in August 2011, is getting into the NFT space with the unveiling of the Circa 1960 NFT project. The founder of Klaros Inc., and the visionary behind the unique NFT, Michelle Wilson says, “this much-awaited launch, Circa 1960 NFT, is set to infuse love, unity, and healing into the world.” This first-of-its-kind collection of rare black-and-white photographs captures what other digitally generated artwork cannot. It re-imagined authentic photographic images from our culture's most significant historical moments in the 1960s, frozen in time and delivered directly to the users.

The NFT collection is important now more than ever as it is being released on the heels of protests over the beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. “It was heartbreaking to see Tyre’s fourth amendment rights being violated. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all families who have lost a loved one. Unfortunately, this won’t be the last incident which is why we must quickly pass a federal policing law to protect all citizens,” says Michelle Wilson.

Why should people buy Circa 1960 NFT’s now?

Circa 1960 NFT is an artistic movement that is a slice of history, encouraging cultural unity in modern times that everyone should invest in. When you invest in Circa 1960 NFT images you are promoting unity and healing worldwide. The minting of the new NFTs will start by February 10th, with a 10,000k, 100 traits collection of the main image which shows a White boy pushing his Black friend up the sidewalk in his red wagon in a 1960’s Detroit urban neighborhood. Michelle Wilson described the significance of the boys in the central image: "This picture represents A vision of equality and a powerful symbol, shouting a clarion call for racial healing, harmony, and freedom for all humanity. Join us in this movement as we break the chains of injustice and strive for a more just society." To learn more, visit https://circa-1960.webflow.io

During phase 1, more relevant and strikingly stunning historical images revealing the 1967 Detroit Rebellion, protests over Jim Crow, Job Equality, and other Detroit historical 1960 society lifestyles are being prepared and will be added within 3 weeks.

Over the next 50-100 years the NFT Circa 1960 endless collection will add meticulously curated images of hundreds of thousands of never-before-seen photos from the 1960s and beyond. The photographs that will be categorized over time come from something other than a graphic design program or a stock image folder. They are authentic, unfiltered historical reminders of the history that can now be reimagined with the Circa 1960 NFT.

The team also added their modern spin to vintage images by fusing them with neon colors and retro-style graffiti prints, transforming these photographs into unique works of art. Inside the depths of their vault is an undiscovered collection of cultural icons captured transparently in unassuming moments, revealing the power and inspiration behind some of the most significant figures of the past.

Michelle Wilson, the designer of Circa 1960 NFT, revealed to the media: "My late father, James D. Wilson, used these images to document the harmony that existed amongst the many ethnicities throughout the civil rights struggle. He also captured the struggle of those most affected by systemic racism. My father photographed more than 100,000 pictures of Detroit's history for more than 40 years. These NFTs are a method to promote unity right now and unite individuals to fight for what's morally correct not just during Black History Month but always," she added. Michelle Wilson was the only reporter to interview the late Sylvia Moy, Motown’s first female songwriter and producer best known for “My Cherie Amour” also used her father’s rare images of her inside of her music studio in Detroit within the documentary. Clips of the rare interview with Moy can be found on her Youtube channel, MichelleWilsonMedia.

In the future, Circa 1960 NFT also plans to release unseen images of cultural figures like Martin Luther King, Sammy Davis Jr., Ray Charles, Motown historical notables like Diana Ross, and the likes that prolific photographer James D. Wilson, an accomplished photographer, also captured with his photographic lens. in addition, Circa 1960 NFT plans to hold entertaining competitions for NFT holders to make the community more valuable.

Learn more: https://circa-1960.webflow.io

Check our Circa 1960 NFT on Open Sea and join the movement

For updates, follow Circa 1960 NFT on social media:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCperqRLM5IkOLmh5E8gZAfg

https://twitter.com/circa1960nft

https://www.tiktok.com/@circa1960nft

https://www.instagram.com/circa1960nft

Watch ’Circa 1960 NFT Introductory Video’ on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUOzhDEQK3Q