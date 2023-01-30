Senate Bill 109 Printer's Number 151
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - "Child." An individual under 21 years of age who is a
resident of this Commonwealth.
"Department." The Department of Health of the Commonwealth.
"Health care practitioner." As defined in section 103 of the
act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care
Facilities Act.
"Plumbing component." Any pipe, pipefitting, plumbing
fitting, solder, flux or fixture through which drinking water
may pass.
§ 5903. Educational materials.
(a) Lead screenings.--
(1) The department shall develop and distribute readily
understandable information and educational and instructional
materials regarding risk factors associated with lead
exposure, emphasizing lead screening and testing procedures
required by law. The materials shall be provided to:
(i) The parent or guardian of a child by:
(A) A health care practitioner.
(B) The health care facility where the child was
born at the time of discharge or the health care
practitioner who assisted with the birth if the child
is born outside of a health care facility.
(C) A health care practitioner at the time of a
child's six-month checkup or the first checkup after
the child attains the age of six months.
(D) A school at the time of a child's first
enrollment at the school.
(ii) A pregnant woman at any prenatal visit.
(2) Lead educational materials shall be provided without
cost to the parent or guardian of the child or to a pregnant
