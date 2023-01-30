Submit Release
Senate Bill 109 Printer's Number 151

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - "Child." An individual under 21 years of age who is a

resident of this Commonwealth.

"Department." The Department of Health of the Commonwealth.

"Health care practitioner." As defined in section 103 of the

act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known as the Health Care

Facilities Act.

"Plumbing component." Any pipe, pipefitting, plumbing

fitting, solder, flux or fixture through which drinking water

may pass.

§ 5903. Educational materials.

(a) Lead screenings.--

(1) The department shall develop and distribute readily

understandable information and educational and instructional

materials regarding risk factors associated with lead

exposure, emphasizing lead screening and testing procedures

required by law. The materials shall be provided to:

(i) The parent or guardian of a child by:

(A) A health care practitioner.

(B) The health care facility where the child was

born at the time of discharge or the health care

practitioner who assisted with the birth if the child

is born outside of a health care facility.

(C) A health care practitioner at the time of a

child's six-month checkup or the first checkup after

the child attains the age of six months.

(D) A school at the time of a child's first

enrollment at the school.

(ii) A pregnant woman at any prenatal visit.

(2) Lead educational materials shall be provided without

cost to the parent or guardian of the child or to a pregnant

