Senate Bill 143 Printer's Number 154

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - within the municipality.

(2) A policy, or part of a policy, that is adopted by a

municipality may not restrict or prohibit, or have the effect

of restricting or prohibiting, the ability of an individual

or entity within the municipality to use the services of a

utility service provider that is capable and authorized to

provide utility service for the property of the individual or

entity.

(b) Construction.--

(1) Nothing in this section shall be construed to affect

the authority of a municipality to:

(i) manage or operate a publicly owned utility; or

(ii) take steps designed to reduce greenhouse gas

emissions from municipal facilities and operations,

including purchasing renewable energy.

(2) A municipality's exercise of its land use authority

in accordance with the act of July 31, 1968 (P.L.805,

No.247), known as the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning

Code, shall not be construed as restricting or prohibiting an

individual or entity from choosing a utility service

provider.

(c) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Municipality." Any of the following:

(1) A county, city, borough, incorporated town or

township.

(2) A home rule, optional plan or optional charter

municipality.

(3) Any other general purpose unit of government

20230SB0143PN0154 - 2 -

