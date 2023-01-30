Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 347,783 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 133 Printer's Number 152

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 152

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

133

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, COSTA AND STEFANO, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),

entitled "An act providing protection for employees who

report a violation or suspected violation of State, local or

Federal law; providing protection for employees who

participate in hearings, investigations, legislative

inquiries or court actions; and prescribing remedies and

penalties," further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "public body" in section 2 of

the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as the

Whistleblower Law, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Public body." All of the following:

* * *

(2.1) The Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth

Court, court of common pleas, minor judiciary or other body

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

You just read:

Senate Bill 133 Printer's Number 152

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.