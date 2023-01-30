Senate Bill 133 Printer's Number 152
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 152
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
133
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, COSTA AND STEFANO, JANUARY 30, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 30, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),
entitled "An act providing protection for employees who
report a violation or suspected violation of State, local or
Federal law; providing protection for employees who
participate in hearings, investigations, legislative
inquiries or court actions; and prescribing remedies and
penalties," further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "public body" in section 2 of
the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as the
Whistleblower Law, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Public body." All of the following:
* * *
(2.1) The Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth
Court, court of common pleas, minor judiciary or other body
