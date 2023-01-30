Senate Bill 133 Printer's Number 152

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - PRINTER'S NO. 152

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

133

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, COSTA AND STEFANO, JANUARY 30, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 30, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),

entitled "An act providing protection for employees who

report a violation or suspected violation of State, local or

Federal law; providing protection for employees who

participate in hearings, investigations, legislative

inquiries or court actions; and prescribing remedies and

penalties," further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "public body" in section 2 of

the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as the

Whistleblower Law, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Public body." All of the following:

* * *

(2.1) The Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth

Court, court of common pleas, minor judiciary or other body

