Senate Bill 138 Printer's Number 153

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - or a county treasurer. An application submitted by a disabled

first responder shall, in addition to any information

required under section 2701, contain a statement that the

applicant is a 100% disabled first responder and that the

qualifying disability was incurred in the line of duty and

prevents the individual from engaging in substantial, gainful

employment. The issuing agent or the commission may require

the production of a disability determination from a physician

licensed in this Commonwealth.

(2) As used in this subsection, the term "first

responder" means an individual who serves as a member of a

police department, fire department or rescue agency in this

Commonwealth.

* * *

(c) Home rule and optional plan counties.--In a county where

there is no county treasurer by virtue of a home rule charter or

optional plan of government, the county official who performs

the functions of a county treasurer and who has been designated

an issuing agent by the commission shall issue free and reduced

fee resident fishing licenses to disabled veterans [and],

reduced fee resident fishing licenses to former prisoners of war

and free resident fishing licenses to disabled first responders

under this section.

Section 2. Section 2907.2(c) of Title 30 is amended to read:

§ 2907.2. Lake Erie fishing permits.

* * *

(c) Exemptions.--Persons entitled to free fishing licenses

under section 2707 (relating to disabled veterans, former

prisoners of war and first responders) and persons exempt from

fishing license requirements under Chapter 27 (relating to

