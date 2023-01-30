Senate Bill 138 Printer's Number 153
PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - or a county treasurer. An application submitted by a disabled
first responder shall, in addition to any information
required under section 2701, contain a statement that the
applicant is a 100% disabled first responder and that the
qualifying disability was incurred in the line of duty and
prevents the individual from engaging in substantial, gainful
employment. The issuing agent or the commission may require
the production of a disability determination from a physician
licensed in this Commonwealth.
(2) As used in this subsection, the term "first
responder" means an individual who serves as a member of a
police department, fire department or rescue agency in this
Commonwealth.
* * *
(c) Home rule and optional plan counties.--In a county where
there is no county treasurer by virtue of a home rule charter or
optional plan of government, the county official who performs
the functions of a county treasurer and who has been designated
an issuing agent by the commission shall issue free and reduced
fee resident fishing licenses to disabled veterans [and],
reduced fee resident fishing licenses to former prisoners of war
and free resident fishing licenses to disabled first responders
under this section.
Section 2. Section 2907.2(c) of Title 30 is amended to read:
§ 2907.2. Lake Erie fishing permits.
* * *
(c) Exemptions.--Persons entitled to free fishing licenses
under section 2707 (relating to disabled veterans, former
prisoners of war and first responders) and persons exempt from
fishing license requirements under Chapter 27 (relating to
