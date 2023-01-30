Senate Bill 145 Printer's Number 155
(d) Purpose of grants.--
(1) Grants shall be for the purpose of hiring and
retaining part-time police officers in a municipality and
shall be used to pay a portion of the salary of a part-time
police officer.
(2) Grants may not exceed $5,000 per police officer
position and shall be used to supplement the part-time police
officer's salary paid by the municipality up to a maximum of
$15 per hour of pay, not to exceed 85% of a full-time base
salary for a police officer in the municipality. The rate
shall be calculated based on average salaries for 2022 as
adjusted annually by the Consumer Price Index for the
metropolitan area in which the municipality is located.
(e) Other money.--In addition to the money available in the
fund, the amount of any appropriation to the commission for the
purpose of municipal police officer training in any other fund
that remains unexpended, uncommitted and unencumbered as of the
applicable lapse date shall be deposited into the fund
established under this section beginning with the current fiscal
year, for the purposes contained in this section.
(f) Regulations.--The commission shall promulgate rules and
regulations to implement and administer the provisions of this
section within 90 days of the effective date of this section.
(g) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Fund." The Municipal Police Recruitment and Retention
Program Fund established under subsection (b).
"Municipality." A city of the third class, borough, township
