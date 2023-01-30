Senate Bill 145 Printer's Number 155

PENNSYLVANIA, January 30 - accordance with this section.

(d) Purpose of grants.--

(1) Grants shall be for the purpose of hiring and

retaining part-time police officers in a municipality and

shall be used to pay a portion of the salary of a part-time

police officer.

(2) Grants may not exceed $5,000 per police officer

position and shall be used to supplement the part-time police

officer's salary paid by the municipality up to a maximum of

$15 per hour of pay, not to exceed 85% of a full-time base

salary for a police officer in the municipality. The rate

shall be calculated based on average salaries for 2022 as

adjusted annually by the Consumer Price Index for the

metropolitan area in which the municipality is located.

(e) Other money.--In addition to the money available in the

fund, the amount of any appropriation to the commission for the

purpose of municipal police officer training in any other fund

that remains unexpended, uncommitted and unencumbered as of the

applicable lapse date shall be deposited into the fund

established under this section beginning with the current fiscal

year, for the purposes contained in this section.

(f) Regulations.--The commission shall promulgate rules and

regulations to implement and administer the provisions of this

section within 90 days of the effective date of this section.

(g) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Fund." The Municipal Police Recruitment and Retention

Program Fund established under subsection (b).

"Municipality." A city of the third class, borough, township

