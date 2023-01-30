Submit Release
Telegram of condolences to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Shareef

TAJIKISTAN, January 30 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a telegram of condolences to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Honorable Shehbaz Shareef, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

The tragic news of the death and injury of a large number of citizens of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a result of a suicide terrorist act in one of the mosques of Peshawar has greatly saddened us.

We strongly condemn this oppressive act of terrorism, we express our deep sympathy and condolences to you, the relatives of the deceased and all the brotherly people of Pakistan, and we wish for the full recovery of all the injured."

