Acterys Claims the #1 Position on G2's Corporate Performance Management Rankings

Acterys Secures Top Spot in 8 Different G2 Categories

Acterys has secured the top spot on G2's Corporate Performance Management List for Winter 2023, with an average score of 8.6 out of 10.

NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acterys, a leading CPM and xP&A software solutions provider, claims the top position on G2’s Corporate Performance Management List for Winter 2023. With an average score of 8.6 out of 10 and securing the highest ratings in 8 different categories, Acterys stands out as the clear winner in the Corporate Performance Management category, leaving competitors behind with scores of 8.28 and lower.

The rankings were compiled by aggregating customer ratings and reviews based on various criteria, such as recommendation likelihood, requirements met, user adoption, estimated ROI time, and implementation time. Acterys, as a leading corporate performance solution, outperformed its competitors in the market across all key metrics.

Acterys scored 94% in both criteria, the likelihood to recommend and meets requirements– surpassing the average at 90%. For the average user adoption rate, it scored an impressive 86%, surpassing the average at 61%. Moreover, the ranking showed that Acterys customers on average start experiencing ROI at 7 months, while the average for this category is 17.47 months. Finally, the implementation time in months for Acterys was ranked 0.92 (less than a month), whereas the category average is 3.92 months.

“A massive thank you to our customers for this vote of confidence,” said Martin Kratky, Acterys CEO. “This is certainly a big win for Acterys to receive highly positive customer responses on independent platforms, like G2. It speaks volumes that we, as a solutions provider, are solving real business planning problems and moving in the right direction. Our efforts have been duly rewarded with successes in our most important objectives: delivering the highest return on investments, swift implementations, and unparalleled ease of use”.

Acterys' quick implementation time, combined with its seamless integration with Microsoft (Power BI and Excel), has led to this remarkable achievement. It is a clear indication of the satisfaction and success that their customers have experienced while utilizing the platform to enhance their planning, forecasting, and budgeting processes.

Here are a few notable quotes from Acterys users left as reviews on G2:

“Acterys Writeback Power BI Visuals allow the managers to review actuals and budgeting data side by side from within Power BI, and update the planning details directly on the database. The security around the Writeback capabilities is both solid and flexible.”

Great value, easy to implement, fits naturally inside the Microsoft product suite. Enables writeback both from PowerBI frontend and Excel.

“Able to leverage existing Microsoft products and internal capabilities. Implementation was fast because of Acterys has data integration into our core systems out of the box. We're not relying on external support.”

“Acterys visuals are intuitive, with continued development and continuously providing new and functional features. Support is the key area that defines the product. Being a smaller customer, we are treated as if we were one of the larger ones.”

You can read about the complete G2 report here.

About G2

G2 is a leading online platform for software reviews, ratings, and comparisons. It evaluates products and sellers by aggregating reviews and ratings from its community of users, along with information gathered from various online sources and social media platforms.

About Acterys

Acterys enables instant clarity for present & future through end-to-end analytics & planning solutions for major ERP and SaaS solutions. On top of the single version of the truth data model, the solution offers out-of-the-box templates for all performance management aspects that can be easily customized by business users in their familiar environments like Power BI & Excel. This typically guarantees significant cost savings as multiple disparate CPM solutions e.g., separate applications for data analytics, consolidation, and planning, are consolidated on a single platform based on Microsoft standard technologies.



For more info, please visit https://www.acterys.com/

Acterys Financial Planning & Analytics for Power BI & Excel