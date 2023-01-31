NZMP Dairy Experts to Showcase High-Performing Dairy Ingredients and Sustainability Solutions at Gulfood 2023

NZMP is ready to connect with customers at the world’s largest F&B sourcing event in Dubai to support regional growth

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NZMP, Fonterra's global dairy ingredients and solutions brand and Anchor Food Professionals, Fonterra’s foodservice business, is heading to Dubai next month on a mission to connect with customers and support regional growth with its world-leading ingredients. Owned by more than 9,000 farming families, Fonterra accounts for almost 30 per cent of the world’s dairy exports.

From February 20-24, NZMP will share its high-performing dairy ingredients with visitors at Gulfood, the world’s largest food and beverage sourcing event, at Dubai World Trade Centre. The brand will also showcase its ground-breaking Sustainability and Price Risk Management solutions.

“Our team in Dubai and our international experts, who haven't been able to attend the event in the past few years, are excited to connect with customers at Gulfood 2023 and showcase a range of opportunities to help them grow their business,” said Simon Penfold, Sales Director - Ingredients and Foodservice for the Middle East & Africa. “We want to welcome customers to the stand, introduce them to our ingredients, our origins, and demonstrate what makes us different. We also want to highlight new ways to be innovative, leverage our sustainability credentials, and connect customers with exciting and constantly evolving offerings.”

“In New Zealand, we farm the way nature intended. Our cows graze on lush green grass year-round and because of our more natural way of farming, we have one of the world’s lowest on-farm carbon footprints. Visitors will discover how to unlock their sustainability potential with our ingredients, learn more about our leading-edge sustainability solutions, and discover our New Zealand Grass-Fed Difference.”

“We are producing sustainable dairy nutrition in a way that cares for people, animals, and the environment, bringing value to our communities, which is why we are trusted globally with our ingredients now sold in more than 130 countries and used by some of the world’s most famous food and nutrition brands.”

The NZMP Gulfood 2023 stand will feature innovative top-tier ingredients and solutions, such as NutriWhite, a popular innovation from our milk powders range, which will be supported by our powders expert who is going to be joining us from New Zealand. This year will see the return of the protein trend throughout our activations, with different concepts showcasing the technical capability of the dairy ingredient alongside different protein ranges including high protein beverages. Other sampling on the stand includes a spoonable and drinking yoghurt made with NZMP proteins and our technical cheese expert from New Zealand will be on stand to share NZMP’s processed cheese expertise with visitors.

We will have a dedicated area to showcase Fonterra’s Sustainability Solutions and to share more about our New Zealand Grass-Fed Difference. “We plan to reduce our emissions across the value chain and have an aspiration to be net zero by 2050. With on-farm emissions already one-third of the global average, simply buying from us gives our customers an opportunity to reduce supply chain emissions and demonstrate sustainability commitment to their stakeholders,” added Simon Penfold.

The stand will also feature NZMP’s proprietary Price Risk Management solutions aimed at helping NZMP and Anchor Food Professionals’ customers manage market volatility. Additionally, a team of experts will be hosting drop-in sessions giving visitors an unmissable opportunity to learn more about these tools. Visitors can learn about Nutiani, Fonterra's wellbeing nutrition brand, as part of our suite of solutions and our digital customer platform, myNZMP, which makes it easier for customers to plan, buy and manage NZMP orders online.

Anchor Food Professionals, Fonterra's foodservice business, will be on stand so visitors can learn about their bakery solutions and foodservice portfolio. Their Chef will prepare a display cabinet of delicious recipes using Anchor Butter, Chef’s Classic Whipping Cream and Soft Style Cream Cheese for visitors to sample. The Chef will also be doing live demonstrations of savoury dishes everyday so visitors can find out more about a range of Anchor Food Professionals’ products.

“The region’s post-pandemic food landscape is changing. Conscious eating is now on the rise and around 51 percent of UAE-based consumers inspect nutrition labels. The UAE dairy products market, which stood at US$1.66 billion in 2020, is projected to reach US$2.47 billion, at a CAGR of 6.89 percent, by 2026. New Zealand-based ingredients, such as Noble™ Cheese – a full-flavoured cheddar with 30 per cent less fat and higher protein than a tasty cheddar – can help address these new dynamics.”

ENDS

About NZMP

NZMP is Fonterra’s global dairy ingredients and solutions brand. Trusted globally, NZMP ingredients are sold in more than 130 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world’s most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has one of the broadest ranges of ingredients in the dairy industry, providing hundreds of solutions to meet the needs of customers and consumers every day.

Backed by Fonterra, NZMP draws on New Zealand’s grass-fed farming heritage and expertise, world-class processing, and leading quality standards. NZMP ingredients deliver a market advantage, trusted for their high performance and exceptional quality. Visit www.nzmp.com for more information.

About Fonterra

Fonterra is a New Zealand dairy co-operative made up of hard-working farming families. We are committed to farming in a way that regenerates our farms and the environment. In New Zealand, we farm the way nature intended and we are proud to have one of the lowest on-farm carbon footprints in the world. We create dairy goodness and share it with more than 140 countries around the world through innovative consumer, foodservice and ingredient solutions. Our dairy know-how and innovation capability mean we can do amazing things with our milk to help enhance people’s lives. Visit www.fonterra.com for more information.