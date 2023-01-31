American Filmmaker and A-List Photographer Nick Saglimbeni and Polygenre Artist S. J. Jananiy Produce Hot New Single
The global-pop song "Main Aaungi" sets the tone for the commercial "Definitely Not Bombaywatch" starring Shaun Romy, Mira Patel and Asmita Kumari.
Polygenre musical artist S. J. Jananiy is the powerful voice behind the new global-pop song "Main Aaungi."
"Main Aaungi” is the new global pop song created by S. J. Jananiy for producer Nick Saglimbeni's Slickforce Studio; the music video passed 50k views in 3 days.
I came across Jananiy's song ‘Believe in You’ and right away I knew we’d found our artist. Jananiy has the voice of an angel—soft yet hauntingly powerful.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As bright and exciting as a summer day at the beach, the new global-pop song “Main Aaungi” was co-produced by Hollywood filmmaker-photographer Nick Saglimbeni of Slickforce Studio in collaboration with dynamic singer-songwriter S. J. Jananiy and her 3 Dot Recording Studios, Chennai, Tamilnadu, India. The song was released digitally around the world in conjunction with a commercial for the Slickforce Light Frame, a lighting accessory for aspiring photographers. The innovative video, featuring Shaun Romy, Mira Patel and Asmita Kumari, earned over 50,000 views in 3 days; it can be seen at SlickforceTV.com
— Nick Saglimbeni, SlickforceTV
Seeking just the right voice for his film project, Saglimbeni invited Jananiy to compose, co-produce, and perform the thematic single for his cleverly titled project "Definitely Not BOMBAYWATCH." Jananiy, a multi-award winning global artist, performs the song in Hindi, and will also record it in English, Tamil & Malayalam versions for the international market.
The uplifting lyrics of “Main Aaungi” are inspired by the idea of everyday heroes coming to the rescue of those in need. Heartfelt and universally empowering, the English language translation is along the lines of "I'll rise up" or "I will come (to help you)."
Saglimbeni, who is renowned for his visually creative work with companies such as Disney, Apple, Skims, and many more, shares, “I first reached out to Jananiy in early 2020, looking to create a specific sound for our project that essentially didn't exist in the music space. We wanted an uplifting American-style title track—inspired by the theme songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s—but with a completely Indian personality. I was searching for an artist who could pull this off when I came across Jananiy's song ‘Believe in You’ and right away I knew we’d found our artist. Jananiy has the voice of an angel—soft yet hauntingly powerful.”
Jananiy, a lover of collaborations, fully embraced the challenge and opportunity. “When Nick approached me with his concept, it was such a wonderful experiment for me! I wrote the melody backed with a lot of dynamic musical arrangements including zestful electric guitar runs and some surreal synth tones that deliver a power-packed kick, while the heart-pounding drums give a necessary flamboyance. Nick wrote the English lyrics firstly for my melody/tune which was the major underlying lyrical theme, & translated to the Hindi version by Janak Kaviratna. As far as my vocals, I layered beautiful conversations between the melody & lyrical plays, along with vocal effects that add a spark to this exciting track!”
Jananiy’s vocals on “Main Aaungi” seemingly fulfills a prophecy put forth in 2018 by Indie Pulse Music, who wrote, “She has an astonishing voice and deceptive range – a brief perusal of her professional résumé might suggest, to the uninformed, that she is a singer whose sound is strongly connected to the Indian world, but that’s not the case. Jananiy has a voice ready for the global pop stage, capable of intense emotional shifts, and flawlessly tuned into the song’s musical demands. Many listeners will marvel at the control she exerts over her vocal instrument…”
“Main Aaungi” was distributed via Tunecore to all digital and streaming platforms worldwide on Tuesday, January 18, 2023. The track can be heard as the exciting theme song for the new Slickforce Studio commercial with a worldwide premiere on YouTube at www.SlickforceTV.com, where it is racking up the views, now at over 50,000 views in just 3 days!
For more information about the music, video or to request an interview with S. J. Jananiy or Nick Saglimbeni, please contact Beth Ann Hilton, President, The B Company, 310-560-8390 or bethhilton@thebcompany.com
“Main Aaungi” Credits:
Composer, Music Producer, Record Producer, Arranger & Singer - S. J. Jananiy
Lyrics for the Hindi version - Janak Kaviratna
Electric & Acoustic Guitars - Kabuli Rath
Bass Guitar - Keith Peters
Drums - Chris Barber, Musiversal
Drums/percussion - Nate Barnes
Music Assistant - R. Sankerganesh
Recorded by S. J. Jananiy @ 3 Dot Recording Studios, Chennai, Tamilnadu, India.
Mixed & Mastered by Benny Steele, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Music Links:
Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3wFa9bl
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/main-aaungi-single/1667519446
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/3BZrYehqyC5QJeQUabLre7?si=4f4ae92b4c10431d
About S. J. Jananiy:
S. J. Jananiy was a child prodigy. She is a Multi-Global-Award-Winning Composer. She studied Carnatic (South Indian), Hindustani (North Indian), and Western classical vocal traditions. She has an ATCL Vocal, Grade 8 in Western Classical Music, and studied piano and Western Classical Music theory at Trinity College, London. She plays the harp and the synthesizer. She owns JSJ Audio and 3 Dot Recording Studios, providing services as a film-score composer, songwriter, performer, arranger, music producer, and sound engineer. She graduated from SMC, Chennai, with a degree in Economics. She has an M.A. in Indian music and an M. Phil from QMC, Chennai. She is currently pursuing a Ph. D. in Indian Music. She has received the Indian National Award, State Awards & many others; between 2018 and 2022, she received nine Global Music Awards, PSAs, and the ICMA's Best of Asia award Best of Asia for her Song "Nalir Mani Neerum", a poem by "Mahakavi Bharathiyar". Visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/jananiysj
About Nick Saglimbeni:
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Nick Saglimbeni moved to Los Angeles to pursue cinematography at the top-ranked USC School of Cinema. Shortly after graduation, Nick opened Slickforce Studio in LA, which became one of the hottest studios on the West Coast. In August 2011, Nick Saglimbeni launched WMB 3D: World’s Most Beautiful, the first commercial magazine photographed and designed in 3D. His advancements in 3D photography won the Grand Prize in 3D at the Sony World Photography Awards in 2012. Nick currently works on commercial campaigns for companies like Disney, Apple, Skims, Walmart, Sports Illustrated. His art has been featured on The View, Larry King Live, E! News, and countless others. He is heavily involved in creating art and raising awareness for several charities, including the Humane Society, The Epilepsy Foundation, Breast Cancer Charities of America, and A21. Keep up with Nick on Instagram at http://instagram.com/nicksaglimbeni
"Definitely Not BOMBAYWATCH"