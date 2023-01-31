Replay Partners with Fuse Media to Expand Media Offerings
Shades of Black, the Leading Channel Celebrating Black Culture in the FAST Space, will come to RewardedTV, where users earn for watching premium channels.
With incredible partnerships with organizations like Fuse Media empowering us to grow our audience, we can focus on building out our web3 tech stack and bringing more power to users.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replay, the blockchain platform reimagining video for web3, today announced a partnership with Fuse Media, a Latino-owned, multi-platform entertainment company, to publish its leading FAST channel Shades of Black on Rewarded.tv, the web3 gamified streaming service. As a result of the partnership, fans of Shades of Black can now earn RPLAY crypto tokens just by watching on Rewarded.tv from mobile, web or connected TV platforms.
— Krish Arvapally, CEO of Replay
The partnership will see Shades of Black featured on Rewarded.tv’s “TV Channels” offering, delivered via Amagi, a result of Replay’s ongoing strategic partnership with the leading media provider. The channel partnership is the first joint announcement from Fuse Media and Replay, with both organizations having built their web3 technologies on Theta Network, the leading blockchain infrastructure for media.
The new channel addition is part of an ongoing process to expand the content library and audience of Rewarded.tv, Replay’s flagship gamified streaming service. The announcement comes shortly after Replay’s recent 2023 roadmap update, which lays out objectives the platform will achieve in the coming year. In the past year, Rewarded.tv reached several milestones in web3, becoming the first TV platform to offer NFT-gated access to a subscription streaming library.
“Rewarded.tv continues to mature into a premium TV offering,” said Krish Arvapally, CEO of Replay, “with incredible partnerships with organizations like Fuse Media empowering us to grow our audience, we can focus on building out our web3 tech stack and bringing more power to users.”
With the addition of Shades of Black, shows like Idris Elba’s Luther will be livestreamed on Rewarded.tv, expanding the platform’s growing list of premium TV channels while reaching a new audience, tapping into Fuse Media’s unique and authentic understanding of its core multicultural young audience. The channel partnership expands the ongoing collaboration between the two orgs., with Replay recently offering Fuse TV NFT holders a free PLAYTATO - a digital collectible that enables users with boosted rewards on specific playlists. Replay will also be offering unique perks to Fuse NFT holders who watch Fuse TV content like Shades of Black on Rewarded.tv. The collaboration between the two Theta Metachain partners indicates both firms’ commitment to enhancing online video with new web3 technologies.
“We are continuously looking for new, innovative ways to connect with our young, multicultural audience and enhance their viewing experience,” said Patrick Courtney, Head of Streaming and Business Development for Fuse Media. “Fuse was the first TV network to offer access to a streaming service via an NFT in our partnership with THETA, and now by delivering our FAST channel Shades of Black to Rewarded.tv, we’re able to further explore the future of entertainment in web3."
Stream Shades of Black on Rewarded.tv here!
To learn more about Rewarded.tv and how to earn crypto just by watching and sharing your favorite TV shows and movies, visit www.rewarded.tv or search “RewardedTV” on your platform of choice.
Joshua Goikhman
Replay
+1 732-688-2064
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn