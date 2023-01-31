Rotary Club of Georgetown TX Foundation to Present Beneficiaries with Proceeds from 2022 Field of Honor Flag Sales
On Friday, February 3, the Rotary Club of Georgetown, TX Foundation will present awards from proceeds of flag sales to three deserving community organizations.
After a week filled with beautiful emotions and the 9/11 Mobile Exhibit, we look forward to celebrating all the efforts to raise funds for very deserving non-profits.”GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, February 3, The Rotary Club of Georgetown, TX Foundation will present a wrap-up celebration to the Sixth Annual Field of Honor® which took place November 5-12, 2022 in San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas. The program will commence at 11:50 a.m. in McKinney Hall at First United Methodist Church of Georgetown, 410 E. University Ave. The Club’s Foundation will honor sponsors, present checks to the selected beneficiaries, announce top affiliates, and thank committee members and volunteers. Beneficiaries will also share information about their organization and how the funds awarded will be used to help veterans and first responders with PTSD, suicide prevention, and or family support.
— Cathleen "Cat" Phelps, President - The Rotary Club of Georgetown TX
The Field of Honor is an event licensed through the Colonial Flag Foundation that raises funds through flag sales for programs that benefit veterans and first responders. Held annually over the week of Veterans Day, the recent event attracted thousands of visitors over the eight days amidst torrential downpours and gale-force winds that inundated the area. Nevertheless, the dedicated group of volunteers ensured that all of the 1600 full-sized American Flags were kept safe and secure.
Cathleen “Cat” Phelps, President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown Texas, says that “after a week filled with beautiful emotions and the 9/11 Mobile Exhibit we look forward to celebrating all the efforts to raise funds for very deserving non-profits.”
Proceeds from the sale of flags are earmarked for selected local organizations that benefit first responders and veterans. The Rotary Club also uses a portion of these funds for hands-on service projects or additional grants that benefit these heroes. Each purchased flag is uniquely dedicated to a veteran or first responder, including K9 units, and is either picked up at the end of the week by the person who purchased it, or is mailed to them or their designated honoree.
Welcoming visitors from throughout Central Texas and beyond, the Sixth Annual Field of Honor® also enjoyed visits from several local assisted living communities and also provided interactive field trips for over 1,100 GISD students and their teachers as part of their history curriculum.
A special attraction this year was the Tunnel to Towers 9/11 “Never Forget” mobile exhibit. Visited by approximately 4,200 guests, the exhibit displayed artifacts and memorabilia in salute to and in remembrance of the men and women whose lives were lost or impacted by the 9/11 tragedy. Also present at the field was a mobile exhibit from AVAFEST, the Austin Veterans Art Festival, and the Rotary Club’s newest endeavor, the Human Trafficking Mobile Education Trailer.
The Field of Honor® is hosted by the Rotary Club of Georgetown TX Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. The Rotary Club of Georgetown members see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities, and in themselves.
For more details on the events and activities provided throughout the week, visit: www.georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org/field-of-honor-events/
