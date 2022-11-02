Georgetown TX Field of Honor® Affiliates are the Community Backbone of this Inspirational Event
It takes widespread community engagement to put on an event like the Field of Honor®, and Affiliate members not only help but earn funds from their flag sales.
While the Field of Honor® is hosted by Georgetown Rotarians, it would not be possible to bring the event to fruition without widespread community support such as we have with our Affiliates.”GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sixth Annual Field of Honor®, coming November 5-12 to San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX is an emotion-filled field of remembrance with over 1600 full-sized 3x5 American flags flying in tribute to active duty and veteran military personnel and first responders. Each flag flown on the field has typically been sponsored in honor of a loved one, and comes with a special commemorative dedication tag. Flags are available for sale as long as supplies last, and can be picked up by (or shipped to) the donor at the conclusion of the event for future use.
Proceeds from the sale of flag sponsorships benefit organizations who serve veterans and first responders. The community organizations who become Affiliates of the Field of Honor® also share in the proceeds from their own flag sales.
Nicholas Leschke, Affiliates Program Chairman for the Organizing Committee, says "While the Field of Honor® is hosted by Georgetown Rotarians, it would not be possible to bring the event to fruition without widespread community support, such as we have with our Affiliates."
For 2022, Affiliates of the Sixth Annual Field of Honor® include the following organizations: American Heritage Girls, American Legion Post 174, WilCo Blue Star Mothers of America, WilCo Marine Corps League Detachment 22, Rotary Club of Harker Heights, Rotary Club of Killeen Heights, Northwest Austin Rotary Club, Georgetown Sunrise Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Round Rock Sunrise, Aligned Education Foundation, R.O.C.K Ride on Center for Kids, SERTOMA Club of Georgetown, Freedom Fighters Foundation, Heroes Night Out, DAV Chapter 239 Ladislado Perales, Sun City Rotary Club, Central Texas Philharmonic, Chris Kelley Foundation, Military Order of World Wars, Dilworth Chapter, and O.P. Veterans
To purchase flags for dedication, reach out to one of these outstanding organizations. Alternatively, you may designate one of these Affiliate organizations when you purchase a flag online on the official Field of Honor® website at: https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org/flag-sales/
