Family-Friendly Field of Honor® Opening Ceremonies Nov 6 10am-4pm FREE and Open to the Public in Georgetown TX

Flyovers, flags, and hundreds of community supporters set to officially open the Georgetown TX Field of Honor® with pomp, circumstance and reverence for heroes.

The Field of Honor® is a gift to the community over the week of Veteran's Day and we encourage the whole family to embrace the experience.”
— Cat Phelps, Georgetown Rotary Club President
GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An event-filled, memorable, and sometimes thrilling day of activities is planned for the Opening Ceremonies of the Sixth Annual Field of Honor® on Sunday, November 6. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Georgetown TX Foundation the Opening Ceremonies officially kickstart the multi-day event which runs through November 12th in San Gabriel Park in Georgetown Texas.

According to Cat Phelps, President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown, "the Field of Honor® is a gift to the community over the week of Veteran's Day and we encourage the whole family to embrace the experience. We remind everyone that Sunday is the start of daylight savings time, so be sure to set your clocks correctly Saturday night!"

Starting at 10am, the whole family is invited to get their hands on two tanks from Fort Hood – an Abrams and a Bradley – and kids of all ages can explore inside and out several real cannons from the Sons of the Republic of Texas, as well as Police, Fire, Sheriff, EMS, SWAT and other tactical vehicles.

Three amazing K-9 demonstrations – at 10:30, 11:30, and 3:00 – will be provided by the Williamson County Sheriff’s K-9 unit showcasing the elite training our canine friends have received to assist in law enforcement, suspect apprehension, and narcotics investigations.

Opening Ceremonies begin at 1:30 p.m. The Falcon Flight formation flying team will conduct a flyover to kick things off, followed by the emotion-filled ceremony with music from the 36th Infantry Band of the Texas National Guard and a beautiful military hymn sung by a cappella group Tonal Harmony. Continuing with the pageantry of the Parade of Colors and a dazzling assortment of community organizations participating, the presentation of the US and Texas flags, and a keynote address by Major General Ronald Win Burkett II, Commander, 36th Infantry Division, Texas National Guard, Austin, TX. Always a crowd favorite, the B-25 Devil Dog will provide a rumbling flyover for an exciting finale!

After the ceremony, tour the magnificent Tunnel to Towers 9/11 "Never Forget” Exhibit and speak with FDNY volunteers who were eyewitnesses to the tragic events. Also leave time to visit the AVAFEST Veteran Art Exhibit and the Human Trafficking awareness trailer.

Local organizations who provide essential services to military personnel and first responders share in the proceeds from the sale of flags which fly on the field for the entire week and include a dedication tag. You may sponsor a flag and dedicate it to a loved one by visiting the Flag Sales Tent on-field, or by purchasing a flag online on the Field of Honor® website at: https://georgetowntxfieldofhonor.org/flag-sales/

Experience the Field of Honor®

