Itaú Paraguay Selects Adenza to Strengthen Treasury Management
Cloud-based Treasury Solution to Enhance Bank’s Local Product OfferingsASCUNCION, PARAGUAY, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenza, formed by the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL, today announced that Itaú Paraguay, the country’s second largest bank, has selected Adenza’s Calypso Treasury Foundations SaaS solution to support its treasury management services, with a specific focus on managing its fixed income and money market needs.
Driven by the need to increase product coverage and accelerate time-to-market, Itaú required a robust platform able to support the local market growth, newer products and increased volumes. The fully-managed SaaS Calypso Treasury Foundation solution will unlock efficiencies, free up resources, and set up the required flexibility and scalability to maximize its growth potential. The solution, offered on Adenza’s CapCloud platform, will increase the bank’s business agility, speeding up time-to-market for its new product offerings.
Calypso Treasury Foundations uses a standardized reference model based on consolidated market best practices, as well as being fully configurable to address local market needs. It provides local banks with a solid baseline to scale, accelerate their implementation timeline and expand their business. As a result, financial institutions like Itaú Paraguay benefit from a bank-wide, cross-asset holistic view of their books - real-time, enterprise-wide and on a single platform.
“With the enhanced functionality we gain from Calypso, one of the key areas of focus for us will be Funds Transfer Pricing, to enable efficient management of our balance sheet and measurement of risk-adjusted profitability. This will aid our decision-making in terms of product pricing, profit allocation and comparison of business activities.” – Juan Canete, Itaú Paraguay’s Head of Banking Book
“With Calypso Treasury Foundations, Itaú Paraguay can rapidly benefit from out-of-the-box functionality and a significantly reduced implementation timeline, coupled with the increased business agility of the CapCloud platform to streamline regular updates, speed up time-to-market and reduce operational risk. Leveraging our Latin American Centre of Excellence, we are pleased to provide Itaú with the local support and knowledge that is critical in their growth journey.” - Luis Gustavo Penteado, Adenza’s Director of Sales, Latin America
About Itaú Paraguay
Itaú Unibanco has a history going back 95 years. Itaú is the largest private sector bank in Brazil and one of the largest financial institutions in Latin America. The bank's operations go well beyond the offer of financial services and the creation of value for their shareholders. Itaú believes that their mission is to disseminate information and provide solutions so that people grow professionally and companies progress.
About Adenza
Adenza provides customers with end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management and regulatory compliance platforms which can be delivered on-premise or on-cloud. Adenza enables financial institutions to consolidate and streamline their operations with front-to-back solutions integrated with data management and reporting, benefitting from a single source of truth across the business.
With headquarters in London and New York, Adenza has more than 60,000 users across the world’s largest financial institutions spanning global and regional banks, broker dealers, insurers, asset managers, pension funds, hedge funds, central banks, stock exchanges and clearing houses, securities services providers and corporates.
