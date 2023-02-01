Teaching people the doctrines of Scripture and to defend and advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
In a world which is increasingly darker in unbelief, the greatest tools which one may be equipped with are biblical apologetics tools to advance to Gospel.
Expect great things from God, attempt great things for God”NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VISION: Did you know that Yale University began in the home of Abraham Pierson in Killingworth, Connecticut, and the donation of 400 books, a portrait of King George I, and 562 pounds by the Co-Founder of New Haven, Theophilus Eaton? Wow! This is a great example of how vision can be turned into reality. It is wise counsel, Zachariah 4:10a “For who hath despised the day of small things? for they shall rejoice…” Whether business, education, or ministry it begins with a need. The second step is an organizational vision statement, though Yale may not have had one written in 1701. VISION STATEMENT: “A changed World is one where every nation has been transformed by the Gospel of Jesus Christ. A World in a place called America that has trained more pastors and missionaries, opened more Bible Colleges and Seminaries, and has sent more missionaries around the Globe. A World in a place called New Smyrna that is to be transformed by champions determined to change the World!
— ~William Carey, Father of modern missions~
BLUEPRINT: As a pastor and a Christian apologist it is imperative to both defend and advance the Gospel of Jesus Christ. (1) A series of debates between theist and naturalist worldviews will be held in New Smyrna Beach, Florida February 17, 2023. These debates will be both educational and act as an outreach to the surrounding communities. Frankly, over thirty years of ministry this pastor has never seen the high level of interest that this debate has shown. The subject of the first debate is, “Is God responsible for your suffering?” The other benefit from this particular debate is that it will bring hope and healing to many people. Those attending will be invited to continue the study of God’s helping and healing presence at a home Bible study. After a core group of people are involved in the home Bible study we will expand to public Sunday services in New Smyrna Beach.
(2) A semi regular series of debates will be held around the country at public and private colleges and universities. This will afford the continued opportunity to defend the claims of the Bible will being a strong witness for Christ on secular campuses. The three objectives in this outreach are to minister to students on campus; enroll students into the Institute for Biblical Studies (so as to encourage their faith in a secular environment) and in the long term recruit young men into the seminary.
OUTCOMES: Every endeavor must have at its focus to see lives challenged, changed, and pursuing to know Jesus Christ, and then pouring their lives into others. The outcomes are as follows: Train 250 new pastors and support them in order to open new local churches across America. Simultaneously, to train 400 missionaries pastors, and support them to start and pastor new churches in 200 countries.
John Maxwell offered these four steps, “Dare to Dream: Have the courage to do something bigger than yourself.
Prepare the Dream: Do homework; be ready when the opportunity comes. Wear the Dream: Do It.
Share the Dream: Make others part of the dream, and it will become greater than you had hoped."
www.CEF.gives
________________________
Maxwell, John C. Developing the Leaders Around You ( Nashville, TN: Thomas Nelson Publishers, 1995), 94.
Dr. Andrew Knight
Constitution Baptist Church
+ +1 3862203141
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other
Centurion Education Foundation is the development site for ministry.