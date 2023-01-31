CCHR Seminar: An Expert’s View on the Baker Act, also Known as Involuntary Psychiatric Examination
As reported by the Baker Act Reporting Center, over 38,000 involuntary psychiatric examinations were initiated on children across the state.
Tampa Bay area attorney and former Assistant Public Defender of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Carmen Miller, Esq., is the featured speaker at the seminar on mental health rights.
The mental health law currently allows for individuals of all ages, including children, to be taken into custody and sent for an involuntary psychiatric examination.
During fiscal year 2020/2021 over 38,000 children were involuntarily sent to a psychiatric facility, many without their parent’s knowledge or consent.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, February 11th, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) invites mental health providers, guardians ad litem, social workers, law enforcement officers, school staff, social workers and anyone interested in protecting mental health human rights, to a complimentary seminar on the Baker Act.
In Florida the mental health law allows a child, an adult or an elder to be involuntarily seized and sent for a psychiatric examination which is called a Baker Act. During fiscal year 2020/2021 over 38,000 children were involuntarily sent to a psychiatric facility, many without their parent’s knowledge or consent, representing about 20% of the 202,600 Florida individuals Baker Acted during that time period. [1]
At this seminar, those in attendance will learn, among other objectives, the following from attorney Carmen Miller - an expert on the subject of the Baker Act:
1. The legal context and intentions of the Baker Act.
2. A better understanding of the laws concerning involuntary examinations.
3. The basic human rights impacted by the Baker Act and the unintended consequences that exist.
4. Action steps to protect individuals from mental health human rights abuse.
As a private attorney in the Tampa Bay area for many years, Ms. Miller has worked on countless Baker Act cases. Having served for over 8 years as an Assistant Public Defender for the 13th Judicial District, Hillsborough County, she has given many talks and seminars on the subject of the Baker Act to health care professionals, attorneys and individuals alike.
This seminar will be held via Zoom and also live from 2:00pm to 3:30pm on Saturday, February 11th at the office of Citizen’s Commission on Human rights located at 109 Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater. Call (800) 782-2878) for more information or Click Here to register.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
Sources:
[1] Nearly 20% of Floridians ‘involuntarily examined’ under Baker Act were kids https://www.wfla.com/news/florida/nearly-20-of-floridians-involuntarily-examined-under-baker-act-were-kids/
