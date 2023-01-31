Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs, & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Partner-In-Charge of Bowling Green Office

Shelly Compton named new Partner-in-Charge of CRI Bowling Green.

Shelly Glasscock Compton to Helm Bowling Green, Kentucky CRI Location

BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named Shelly Glasscock Compton as the new partner-in-charge of their Bowling Green, Kentucky practice. The transition became effective on January 1, 2023. Shelly succeeds Lanny White as the partner-in-charge of the Bowling Green CRI location since it joined CRI.

Shelly’s family ties to the Bowling Green banking community helped guide her career path, as she serves financial institutions ranging in asset size, as well as community banks. She also works with small-to-medium-sized governmental, not-for-profit, construction, and healthcare entities, providing both internal and external audits, single and yellow-book audits, loan review services, compliance services, reviews, compilations, and tax services.

Shelly sits on the Kentucky Society of CPAs Board of Directors, the Western Kentucky University Accounting Advisory Council, and the South-Central Kentucky Kids on the Block Advisory Board. She previously sat on the Higgins Center for Nonprofits Roundtable Committee and is a graduate of Leadership Bowling Green. In 2020, Shelly was named the Higgins Center for Nonprofits 2020 Volunteer of the Year. She holds her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) credentials and the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.

