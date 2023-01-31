Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs, & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Partner-In-Charge of Bowling Green Office

Shelly Compton named new Partner-in-Charge of CRI Bowling Green.

Shelly Compton named new Partner-in-Charge of CRI Bowling Green.

Shelly Glasscock Compton to Helm Bowling Green, Kentucky CRI Location

BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named Shelly Glasscock Compton as the new partner-in-charge of their Bowling Green, Kentucky practice. The transition became effective on January 1, 2023. Shelly succeeds Lanny White as the partner-in-charge of the Bowling Green CRI location since it joined CRI.

Shelly’s family ties to the Bowling Green banking community helped guide her career path, as she serves financial institutions ranging in asset size, as well as community banks. She also works with small-to-medium-sized governmental, not-for-profit, construction, and healthcare entities, providing both internal and external audits, single and yellow-book audits, loan review services, compliance services, reviews, compilations, and tax services.

Shelly sits on the Kentucky Society of CPAs Board of Directors, the Western Kentucky University Accounting Advisory Council, and the South-Central Kentucky Kids on the Block Advisory Board. She previously sat on the Higgins Center for Nonprofits Roundtable Committee and is a graduate of Leadership Bowling Green. In 2020, Shelly was named the Higgins Center for Nonprofits 2020 Volunteer of the Year. She holds her Certified Public Accountant (CPA) credentials and the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.

To learn more about CRI and its Bowling Green location, please visit CRIcpa.com

Cheryl Hunt
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
+1 629-208-7705
chunt@cricpa.com

You just read:

Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs, & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Partner-In-Charge of Bowling Green Office

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Cheryl Hunt
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
+1 629-208-7705 chunt@cricpa.com
Company/Organization
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
901 Boll Weevil Cir Suite 200
Enterprise, Alabama, 36331
United States
+1 629-208-7705
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

https://www.cricpa.com

More From This Author
Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs, & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Partner-In-Charge of Bowling Green Office
Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Announces Free Governmental Resources Webinar
Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram Announces Free Internal Controls Webinar
View All Stories From This Author