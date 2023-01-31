Digital Agency Questus Appoints Debbie Dumont as President
This is a time of enormous growth and opportunity for Questus and our clients. We are proud and honored to have Debbie as our new President.”CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Questus, a digital agency that creates advertising for the modern consumer journey, announced continued investment in leadership with the elevation of Debbie Dumont to President. Dumont most recently served as Managing Director and has consistently been promoted throughout her sixteen years at Questus.
— Jeff Rosenblum, Co-CEO
Debbie brings more than two decades of experience building award-winning campaigns. She has been a key contributor to the agency’s growth across clients such as Disney, Discover, Capital One, Universal, Suzuki and Wyndham. Under her leadership, the agency has been awarded some of advertising’s highest honors, including multiple Webbys and Agency of the Year awards.
“This is a time of enormous growth and opportunity for Questus and our clients,” said Jeff Rosenblum, co-CEO of Questus. “Debbie has proven to be an unparalleled leader. While others read books about leading with empathy, it is wired into her heart and soul. That is core to how she drove tremendous results as our Managing Director. We are proud and honored to have her as our new President.”
Jordan Berg, co-CEO along with Rosenblum, went on to say, “As we look at our future, it’s important we invest in proven executives like Debbie to continue to lead the agency to even greater heights. With Debbie’s new position, I’m more confident than ever in our ability to acquire incredible talent and create industry-defining work for our clients.”
The agency’s culture and collaboration that Debbie helped build over the years are integral parts of Questus’ success. As President, Debbie will continue to cultivate the team culture, expand upon the agency’s talent, and drive exponential results for clients.
“Every day, I see how passionate the team is about our values, how powerful our approach is for creating emotional brand stories, and how our focus drives unprecedented results for our clients. I’m grateful to be appointed as President of Questus and I’m excited to build upon our incredible momentum,” said Dumont.
About Questus
Questus is a digital agency that creates advertising for the modern consumer journey. The agency specializes in telling brand stories that create emotional connections and drive customer acquisition. This next-generation approach has led to groundbreaking results for clients like Disney, ESPN, Discover, Wyndham and Suzuki.
