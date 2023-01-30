Governor Mills Nominates Carlos Mello to Serve as CEO of the Finance Authority of Maine

Mello has served as Acting CEO of FAME since February 2021

Governor Janet Mills today nominated Carlos R. Mello of Camden to serve as CEO of the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME). Mello – who brings more than thirty-five years of experience in banking, lending, investment, and finance to the position – has served in the role in an acting capacity since February 2021.

“As Acting CEO of FAME, Carlos has drawn upon his knowledge, experience, and financial acumen to effectively lead a crucially important financing agency for Maine people and businesses,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I am pleased to nominate Carlos to serve as CEO so he can continue leading FAME’s work to enhance economic and educational opportunities for Maine people.”

“I’m greatly honored by the Governor’s nomination and am excited to continue leading our dedicated team at FAME,” said Carlos Mello. “Each day we work hard to provide, in partnership with other economic development and educational entities around the state, the financial tools Maine people and businesses need to succeed.”

The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) is a quasi-independent State agency that provides financial solutions to help Maine people achieve business and higher education goals. The Authority administers a variety of business assistance programs, as well as Maine’s higher education finance programs.

Prior to assuming the role of Acting CEO, Mello served for eight years as FAME’s Chief Risk Officer. Mello joined FAME after serving as president and CEO of Prudential Bank & Trust, FSB. He has also held other senior-level roles at Prudential, as well as at the former People’s United Bank. Mello is a certified financial planner and has held investment representative, investment advisors, and securities principal licenses, and is a former certified public accountant.

Mello currently serves as the Chair of the CEI Ventures Board of Directors. He received his B.S. in accounting from Boston College. Mello and his wife live in Camden and are the parents of three adult children.

Governor Mills also today nominated Blue Keim, Managing Director, Westbrook Facility, Sappi North America, for a second term on the FAME Board of Directors. Keim was first appointed to the Board by Governor Mills in 2019.

Both nominations are for four-year terms and are subject to review by the Maine Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.

More information about the Finance Authority of Maine can be found at famemaine.com.