Slumber Ease Mattress Factory to Help Seattle Boat Show and Seattle RV Show Attendees Learn About Mattress Options

Slumber Ease Mattress Factory will be at the Seattle Boat Show and Seattle RV Show in February 2023 to tell attendees about their marine and RV mattresses.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Slumber Ease Mattress Factory team will be at the Seattle Boat Show on February 3-11 and the Seattle RV Show on February 16-19. Attendees can talk with Slumber Ease representatives about custom boat mattresses, camper cushion replacements, custom RV bed mattresses, and more.

Many people struggle to get good sleep, especially on RV and boat mattresses which may not be comfortable. The Slumber Ease Mattress Factory aims to help customers get better sleep by producing custom mattresses for a variety of settings, including boats, motorhomes, and trailers.

Slumber Ease recommends that attendees who are interested in custom RV or marine mattresses bring along pictures of their V-berth or RV sleeping area. The team will show attendees how to measure their bed frames so they can get mattresses that fit perfectly in their spaces.

Both the Seattle Boat Show and Seattle Marine Show will be held at Lumen Field Event Center, with additional Seattle Marine Show events at Bell Harbor Marina.

About Slumber Ease Mattress Factory

At Slumber Ease Mattress Factory, we understand how important a good night's sleep is, no matter where you are. Whether you're in a boat V-berth, an RV, or a house, you want to be comfortable and get the best rest possible. Our custom foam mattresses provide superior comfort and support for your specific needs.

We have been manufacturing our mattresses with expertise and care in Marysville, Washington since 1962. Contact us to get a superior quality custom mattress at a fraction of the cost of national brands.

