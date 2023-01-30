Vizion Launches ION, an Annual Workshop Focused on Supply Chain Tech
Called ‘ION: Building Supply Chain Technology,’ this first-ever workshop includes Vizion’s partners and others from across the industry.
ION is an opportunity for supply chain tech providers to gather together and talk about the challenges we’re facing.”UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizion will host its first-ever supply chain development workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The event, called “ION: Building Supply Chain Technology,” will take place leading up to the Manifest conference and expo. Its focus will be collaboration across the supply chain tech community and accelerating the path toward true visibility.
— Kyle Henderson, Vizion CEO
The workshop will include in-depth discussions on the concept and evolution of end-to-end visibility, including sessions that address specific topics like:
1/ Container tracking data quality.
2/ Progress toward end-to-end visibility.
3/ The value of partnerships in logistics tech.
4/ Vizion’s API and how cargo owners, freight forwarders and others are using it to save time, reduce costs and streamline their supply chains.
“The pandemic brought to light the global supply chain’s many inefficiencies and vulnerabilities,” said Vizion CEO Kyle Henderson. “We believe in the ability of technology to streamline those inefficiencies and eliminate those vulnerabilities. ION is an opportunity for supply chain tech providers to gather together and talk about the challenges we’re facing.”
Speakers on the ION agenda represent organizations like Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Intelligent Audit, Maersk Growth, Overhaul and Slync.io, as well as Vizion strategic partners 3rdwave, BlueBox Systems, Raft and Zeus Logics.
Learn more about ION and RSVP to attend. If you cannot attend the ION workshop, meet the Vizion team by visiting Booth 332 during the Manifest expo. If you have a container number or master bill of lading, you can try Vizion by tracking one of your containers at our booth.
ABOUT VIZION
Cargo owners and freight forwarders have traditionally tracked containers by calling carriers or visiting websites. At Vizion, we replace manual, error-prone approaches with an API that pushes accurate location updates and ETAs to your ERP, TMS or other system. Our API normalizes data from multiple sources for fast, confident decision-making. And those sources are already connected, giving you instant-on capabilities. Our data is the most complete and reliable available, including EDI, AIS, port/terminal events, plus more. We refresh these sources multiple times daily to reduce latency to 6 hours or less. Track a container now at vizionapi.com.
Brad Riddell
Vizion
+1 252-725-9332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn