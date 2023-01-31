INDUSTRY PIONEER BRINGS AVATARS TO TEACHING COMMUNITY
Industry Pioneer and Authority, Norrie Daroga, introduces Conversational AI Avatars as training and teaching aides
“This has become a fascinating space for me. I have watched new technology evolve and become a solution benefiting people in many forms... ” says Daroga.”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeBaby President, Norrie Daroga, has spent over ten years researching applications of artificial intelligence and developing a digital experience that includes avatars, conversational artificial intelligence, machine learning and now chat GPT. Applying Conversational AI Avatar (CAIA) in corporate training and customer service as well as educational environments is his professional passion.
— Norrie Daroga, CodeBaby President
Norrie Daroga is a well-rounded professional with interests spanning multiple industries. His educational foundation paved the way for pursuits in technology—specifically conversational artificial intelligence. He has found that perceptions and interactions with the world requires a lifetime of accumulated experience and context. He has condensed that into a simplified form under the umbrella of artificial intelligence. He has witnessed the emergence of critical thinkers in this field who have gone on to see their creations applied in unique ways. From movies to education to business forums and healthcare, Norrie’s contributions to simplifying the use of and the adoption of this technology in known and unknown ways has made him an authority on the history and application of artificial intelligence.
He took a deep-dive in the field of avatar animation and functionality in 2012. By 2014, he had created a venture specializing in language-based interactions and artificial intelligence. He and his team were able to create new software that allowed humans to interact with avatars as subject matter experts. The use cases included: Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Disease Management and Pain Management. It was especially useful in healthcare fields, where training and repetitive educational concepts required a cost-effective resource solution. Among his clients were, United Healthcare Group, Veteran’s Administration, Intel, Bayer, American Family, Met Life, Guardian Life, BCBS of Illinois, and BCBS of Maryland. The beta testing with healthcare institutions played a major role in developing the different empathy approaches required to bridge information delivery. He found effective solutions that are being transplanted into other industries and managed to suit niche outcomes.
“This has become a fascinating space for me. Watching new technology evolve and become a solution benefitting people in many forms. We’re watching new applications emerge that are intersecting the cost vs. function conversation economically,” says Daroga.
Norrie has traveled the world speaking at conferences, professional associations, and various educational forums. He has made great strides in the application of his technology and has shared company with some of the top influencers in this emerging space. He has a network of gifted peers and colleagues from which to call and collaborate with on any new or existing adaptation. Immersing and partaking in the discovery process with like-minded professionals is one the great joys that fuels his continued involvement with AI.
CodeBaby has partnered with companies like TAG MultiMedia to make this digital experience available to all. Together, they bring Conversational AI Avatars to corporate training, learning environments, business websites and innovative digital spaces. CodeBaby, Inc is located at 445 W. Oklahoma Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207 and CodeBaby.com online. For more information, contact 248-571-4991 or email at info@TAGMultiMedia.net.
