KNEX Technology Announces Expansion of its Operations in India

KNEX Technology LLC, a trusted Oracle partner, announced the opening of its subsidiary in Bengaluru, India.

KNEX has deep ties with the Oracle community in India, and we are thrilled to expand our footprint and continue to offer our services to global clients.”
— Basheer Khan
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KNEX Technology LLC, a trusted Oracle partner, announced the opening of its subsidiary in Bengaluru, India. KNEX Technology India Pvt. Ltd. opened its doors on January 1st 2023. This is an exciting announcement for KNEX, which will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The expansion of development and support operations in India is part of the increasing footprint of KNEX worldwide with operations in Malaysia and Argentina, in addition to its headquarters and locations in the United States.

“This has been in the works for quite some time, and we are excited to open the doors of our new facilities in India,” says founder and CEO Basheer Khan. “KNEX has deep ties with the Oracle community in India, and we are thrilled to expand our footprint and continue to offer our services to global clients.”

This news comes shortly after the company announced its newest release of KNEX Property Manager, which will also be offered in India along with the other services and solutions KNEX has come to be known for. Visit KNEX’s website today to learn more about the company and its offerings.

