KNEX Technology Waives ERP Implementation Costs for Non-Profits
KNEX Technology announced at Oracle CloudWorld today that the company is offering Oracle Fusion ERP implementation at no cost for non-profit organizations.
KNEX has been instrumental in streamlining our planning and budgeting processes, enabling us to deliver reports to the board and finalize our annual budget on time”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KNEX Technology, a technology services company specializing in Oracle Fusion Applications, announced today that the company is offering Oracle Fusion Applications implementation at no cost for non-profit organizations. This exciting service offering has been launched at Oracle CloudWorld today and will benefit non-profit organizations for years to come.
— Patricia Moraga, CFO NEHVC
Since being founded in 2013, KNEX Technology has done extensive work with non-profit organizations. Upon working with non-profits, founder and CEO, Basheer Khan recognized one of the biggest problems encountered by non-profits: the affordability of ERP implementations. Non-profit organizations often have demanding needs, not enough resources, and limited funding. An ERP implementation will require non-profits to typically spread costs across multiple annual budgets. This inspired Khan to create a special offering that eliminates implementation costs to help drive more non-profits to success without breaking the bank.
Northeast Valley Health Corporation, a non-profit that provides quality, safe and comprehensive primary healthcare to medically underserved communities in Los Angeles, is one KNEX’s longest-standing clients and Khan maintains a close relationship with their team. “We have been able to reduce our financial closing time by 33%. KNEX has been instrumental in streamlining our planning and budgeting processes, enabling us to deliver reports to the board and finalize our annual budget on time” says Patricia Moraga, CFO of NEVHC.
Along with announcing this new offering, the company has also revealed the tagline for their humanitarian efforts, “KNEX with Humanity.” Khan is excited about engaging his team in more volunteer activities.
