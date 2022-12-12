KNEX Technology has launched its next-generation KNEX Property Manager
KNEX Technology, a trusted Oracle Partner, has launched its next-generation KNEX Property ManagerUSA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KNEX Technology LLC, a trusted Oracle Partner, has launched its next-generation KNEX Property Manager. The product is an extension of Oracle Fusion Applications and seamlessly supports property & lease management functionality for both landlords and tenants.
KNEX Property Manager was specifically created to meet the needs of Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) customers who want to migrate to cloud-based Oracle Fusion Applications, without losing their key EBS Property Manager features. In 2017, KNEX’s founder and CEO, Basheer Khan recognized that Oracle EBS customers do not have property management functionality in Oracle Fusion Applications.
KNEX Property Manager was developed using the same technology as Oracle Fusion Applications, leveraging role-based access and security features. In addition, the product adheres to the same usability guidelines, patterns, and standards as Oracle Fusion Applications.
KNEX Property Manager delivers functionality needed to manage lease agreements, variable rent, billings & payments, Common Area Management (CAM) reconciliation, and much more. With its seamless integration and competitive pricing, it is the perfect solution for Oracle EBS customers looking to move to Oracle Cloud without sacrificing their existing property management functionality.
