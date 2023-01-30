Tricap Residential Group Announces Lindsey Vance as New CFO
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricap Residential Group, a fully integrated multifamily owner and operator, welcomes its new Chief Financial Officer, Lindsey Vance, to the Tricap team. In this role, Lindsey will be responsible for all financial management related to real estate investment activities, operations, and initiatives. She will actively participate in corporate and investment-level business and strategic planning across the company and multiple operating entities.
"To have the caliber and experience of someone like Lindsey join our Executive Leadership team is a win for Tricap," said Suzanne Hopson, President of Tricap Residential Group. "We feel Lindsey will have a direct impact in helping take this firm to the next level of financial performance and operational excellence."
Ms. Vance brings over 16 years of financial expertise to Tricap and a robust tenure in the real estate industry, including public and private sectors and fund management. Most recently, Ms. Vance served as the CFO at J. Streicher Real Estate Income Trust. Her prior financial leadership positions include Chief Accounting Officer at EdR, a publicly traded student housing REIT acquired in 2018 by Greystar Real Estate Partners in a $4.6 billion transaction. After the acquisition, Ms. Vance continued to serve on Greystar's investment management team. Her accounting career began in the audit practice of Deloitte & Touche, where she spent six years working with various clients in multiple industries. She was also selected for the 2017 Memphis Business Journal's Top 40 under 40.
Ms. Vance received her bachelor's degree in Accountancy from Mississippi State University and earned her master's degree in Accountancy from the University of Mississippi; she is also a certified public accountant.
Ms. Vance currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee with her husband and two young children.
About Tricap Residential Group: Tricap Residential Group is a real estate execution firm dedicated to helping people live better lives through the communities it manages. Spanning 7 states, Tricap manages 19 properties, all dedicated to providing exceptional living standards for residents, exceptional employee experience, and added value to investors.
Suzanne Hopson
