Tricap Residential Group Announces Lindsey Vance as New CFO

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricap Residential Group, a fully integrated multifamily owner and operator, welcomes its new Chief Financial Officer, Lindsey Vance, to the Tricap team. In this role, Lindsey will be responsible for all financial management related to real estate investment activities, operations, and initiatives. She will actively participate in corporate and investment-level business and strategic planning across the company and multiple operating entities.

"To have the caliber and experience of someone like Lindsey join our Executive Leadership team is a win for Tricap," said Suzanne Hopson, President of Tricap Residential Group. "We feel Lindsey will have a direct impact in helping take this firm to the next level of financial performance and operational excellence."

Ms. Vance brings over 16 years of financial expertise to Tricap and a robust tenure in the real estate industry, including public and private sectors and fund management. Most recently, Ms. Vance served as the CFO at J. Streicher Real Estate Income Trust. Her prior financial leadership positions include Chief Accounting Officer at EdR, a publicly traded student housing REIT acquired in 2018 by Greystar Real Estate Partners in a $4.6 billion transaction. After the acquisition, Ms. Vance continued to serve on Greystar's investment management team. Her accounting career began in the audit practice of Deloitte & Touche, where she spent six years working with various clients in multiple industries. She was also selected for the 2017 Memphis Business Journal's Top 40 under 40.

Ms. Vance received her bachelor's degree in Accountancy from Mississippi State University and earned her master's degree in Accountancy from the University of Mississippi; she is also a certified public accountant.

Ms. Vance currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee with her husband and two young children.

About Tricap Residential Group: Tricap Residential Group is a real estate execution firm dedicated to helping people live better lives through the communities it manages. Spanning 7 states, Tricap manages 19 properties, all dedicated to providing exceptional living standards for residents, exceptional employee experience, and added value to investors.

Suzanne Hopson
Tricap Residential Group
+1 312-725-9440
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Tricap Residential Group Announces Lindsey Vance as New CFO

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Suzanne Hopson
Tricap Residential Group
+1 312-725-9440
Company/Organization
Tricap Residential Group
171 N Aberdeen St, Suite 400
Chicago, Illinois, 60607
United States
+1 708-518-3616
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We are a fusion of great people and disciplined process. Today, that perspective defines our approach to everything we do: the people we hire, the properties we acquire, and the residents we serve. It drives us to work harder, perform better, and deliver beyond expectations. It also pushes us to constantly improve our expertise and services, by embracing the newest technologies and staying a step ahead of rapidly changing market conditions. It’s a truly personal approach that is embodied in our Core Values and manifests in our resident and investor satisfaction.

More From This Author
Tricap Residential Group Announces Lindsey Vance as New CFO
Tricap Residential Group Acquires Traditions Townhomes and Rebrands
Tricap Residential Group Hires Experienced Multifamily Leader
View All Stories From This Author