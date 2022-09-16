Tricap Residential Group Acquires Traditions Townhomes and Rebrands

About

We are a fusion of great people and disciplined process. Today, that perspective defines our approach to everything we do: the people we hire, the properties we acquire, and the residents we serve. It drives us to work harder, perform better, and deliver beyond expectations. It also pushes us to constantly improve our expertise and services, by embracing the newest technologies and staying a step ahead of rapidly changing market conditions. It’s a truly personal approach that is embodied in our Core Values and manifests in our resident and investor satisfaction.