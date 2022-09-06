Tricap Residential Group Hires Experienced Multifamily Leader
Director of Sales role filled with strategic managerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tricap Residential Group officially announced the addition of Nicole Criger as the Director of Sales. Nicole oversees the sales vision, initiatives, and management of nine sales managers, 25 communities in seven markets, and over 3500 units.
Nicole Criger joins Tricap with over 20 years of experience in multifamily real estate with various leadership roles in property management and asset management. Before joining Tricap, Nicole oversaw a 2.2 MM grant for a nonprofit and was Director of Asset Management for CORE Real Estate Capital. At CORE, Nicole monitored the physical and financial condition of a 3350-unit portfolio in the Midwest.
Now overseeing an entire sales department, Nicole uses her analytical background to fine-tune and enhance Tricap's centralized leasing model. This is a tall order since her team sells remotely and supplements a renter's journey with self-guided tours onsite. However, with her strong leadership skills and financial background, Nicole can increase revenue through maximized performance.
"We are ahead of the industry in how we do sales and leasing. Nicole analyzes our needs like an asset manager but uses her exceptional leadership and motivational skills to get our teams excited about how we do business," said Suzanne Hopson, President of Operations at Tricap. "Nicole leads and makes decisions based on our customer's needs which will ensure our growth will be received well by our internal and external audience."
Nicole attended Columbus State Community College. She is the recipient of multiple industry and company awards. She is skilled in all the significant multifamily software stacks. Nicole is an avid volunteer with the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio in her spare time and loves to be with her daughter, Ella, and her puppy Mabel Mae.
About Tricap Residential Group:
Our company, at its core, is a real estate execution firm. We are finding opportunities, creating a vision of where we want to take that opportunity, and driving the deal's execution. Tricap develops, owns, and manages communities across seven markets headquartered in Chicago. For more information, visit www.tricapres.com.
CONTACT: Suzanne Hopson, President of Operations, 312-725-9440, communications@tricapres.com
