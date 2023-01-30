U.S. Navy Builds on Philippine Partnership with VP-10



Designed to promote joint regional security and partnership between the Philippines and the United States, the event included a P-8A Poseidon static aircraft display and distinguished visitor flights in the Philippine Sea.

"We have a common interest – a free and open Pacific with shared values,” said Cmdr. Marc "Magnum" Hines, VP-10 commanding officer. “The U.S. Navy and maritime patrol’s persistent presence across the theater and bilateral engagements like this underpin the importance of that partnership."

Among the distinguished visitors to fly were Lt. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, the commander of Armed Forces of the Philippines - Visayas Command, Maj. Gen. Joannis Leonardi B. Dimaano, commander, Air Mobility Command, and Commodore Ernesto Baldovino, commander, Naval Forces Central.

“The Philippine-U.S. Alliance has a long standing history, and joint shore-based operations are aligned with both partner’s priorities,” said Arevalo.

The week allowed continued regional security in the Philippine Sea while building mutual trust between the Philippines and the United States.

“It’s a pleasure to take these gentlemen flying with us,” said Lt. Daniel Leclaire, VP-10 Mission Commander. “It is always nice to showcase our maritime patrol aircraft’s capabilities to include anti-submarine warfare, information surveillance and reconnaissance, and anti-surface warfare.”

The “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.