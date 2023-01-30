Media Advisory: Bill to Limit Traffic Stops for Non-Moving Violations to be Heard in House Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry Committee Today

WHAT: Hearing on HB 1513, the Traffic Safety for All Act, House Committee on Community Safety, Justice, & Reentry

The Traffic Safety for All Act would improve public safety by helping motorists fix equipment issues and reprioritizing police time from low-risk traffic stops to safety-related stops. Sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street (D-Seattle), the bill seeks to ensure officers’ time is spent on safety-related stops like impairment, speeding, and reckless driving, while limiting forced interactions with police that can escalate into tragic uses of force. Learn more about the bill in this press release.

WHEN: Monday, January 30, 1:30 P.M. – 3:30 P.M.

WHERE: House Hearing Room D, John L. O’Brien Building, 504 15th Ave SW, Olympia, WA 98501

The hearing will also be broadcast on www.TVW.org.