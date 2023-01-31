GRAMMY AWARD WINNING SINGER STEPHANIE MILLS JOINS THE LINE-UP FOR MCDONALD’S GOSPELFEST 2023
THE BIGGEST GOSPEL EVENT OF THE YEAR, MCDONALD’S GOSPELFEST RETURNS HOME TO THE PRUDENTIAL CENTER ON MAY 13TH! CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF CULTURE AND COMMUNITY.
The 40th Annual McDonald’s Gospelfest returns to Prudential Center (25 Lafayette Street, Newark, NJ) on Mother’s Day Weekend Saturday, May 13th, 2023, for the biggest and best gospel event of the year.
This year's event will celebrate the 40th Year Anniversary of McDonald’s Gospelfest. In addition to Ms. Mills, live performances to help celebrate the anniversary are Hezekiah Walker and Love Fellowship Choir, the Legendary Clark Sisters, a special word from Dr. Jamal Bryant and so much more!
McDonald’s Gospelfest tickets are on sale at Prudential Center Box Office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. From now until Valentine’s Day selected seats are 50% off.
The 2023 Gospelfest 40th Anniversary Celebration Artist lineup includes:
Hezekiah Walker
the Gospel music pioneer and passionate advocate for preserving its bedrock: the Gospel choir.
With 15 albums and two Grammy Awards under his belt, the traditional sound and energetic style of his Love Fellowship Choir has influenced a generation of dynamic singers and ensembles - including Gospel star Kirk Franklin who credits Walker for inspiring his approach to the genre. He recently launched HezHouse Entertainment, a recording imprint distributed by RCA Inspiration, specifically to ensure there is a current, continuous platform for people to experience great Gospel music.
The Clark Sisters
Born and raised in Detroit, MI the Clark Sisters have been active in the gospel music industry since 1966 and are still active today!
As a group they have produced 20 albums, and another is in the works as we speak! In addition to that they have all produced individual albums and as a group they have been featured on an uncountable number of others.
Their biggest hits include "Is My Living in Vain", "Praise the Lord (Hallelujah)", "I Can Do All Things Through Christ That Strengthens Me", "A Praying Spirit", "Nothing to Lose, All to Gain", "Endow Me", "Jesus Is a Love Song", "Ha-Ya (Eternal Life)", "Pure Gold", "Expect Your Miracle", and their biggest, mainstream crossover hit, "You Brought the Sunshine". As a group, the Clark Sisters the Clark Sisters have won three Grammy Awards and are the highest-selling female gospel group in history.
Dr. Jamal Bryant
Dr. Bryant embodies the rare balance of spiritual gifts and practical educational experiences that connects pastoral leadership and discipleship teaching with prophetic preaching and courageous social action. Dr. Bryant is equipped and poised to initiate theological revival, decisive commitment, and rededication to the teachings of Jesus the Christ as the foundation for personal living, family stability and community development.
Dr. Bryant is not only known as a riveting speaker but has earned a reputation as a social justice activist. Prior to pastoring, he served as the national youth and college director of the NAACP for six years, leading about 70,000 young people worldwide on non-violent campaigns.
Stephanie Mills
is an American singer and songwriter. She rose to stardom as "Dorothy" in the original seven-time Tony Award winning Broadway run of the musical The Wiz from 1974 to 1979. The song "Home" from the show later became a Number 1 U.S. R&B hit and her signature song. During the 1980s, she had five Number R&B hits, including "Home", "I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love", "I Feel Good All Over", "(You're Puttin') A Rush on Me" and Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel)". She won a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her song "Never Knew Love Like This Before" in 1981. Her albums What Cha Gonna Do with My Lovin, Sweet Sensation and Stephanie went gold or platinum, all through 20th Century Fox Records
