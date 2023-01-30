E3 Aviation Association Signs as the Title Sponsor for the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, FL
The annual expo has grown into one of the largest and most successful aviation events in the world as it prepares to celebrate its 49th anniversary in 2023MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E3 Aviation Association announced today that they are the new title sponsor for the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo. This event is Florida’s largest annual convention of any kind, and each year over 200,000 visitors flock to Lakeland for what has become known as Aviation’s Season Opener or Spring Break for Pilots.
SUN ‘n FUN Fly-In, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that markets and supports dozens of year-round events, including the Aerospace Expo. Proceeds from these events are the primary source of funding for The Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE), which has emerged as a nationally recognized leader in STEM-related and aerospace education through its various learning centers, outreach programs, scholarships, and summer camps aimed at engaging, educating and accelerating the next generation of aerospace professionals.
In addition to SUN ‘n FUN, ACE is the home of the Florida Air Museum, Florida’s Official Aviation Museum and Education Center, and the Lakeland Aero Club, which is the country’s largest high school flying club. ACE is the world’s leader in producing licensed teenage private pilots and delivers youth programs that engage over 50,000 students a year.
“As the nation’s premier aviation membership platform, we owe a lot to the incredible passion that aviation fans and pilots have created across the country,” said E3’s Vice President of Marketing, Josh Volpe. “The pinnacle of aviation events and airshows, like SUN ‘n FUN, is a big reason why the industry has grown into such a phenomenon for pilots, aviation enthusiasts and students. When we were introduced to the SUN ‘n FUN team; it was an easy decision to become the title sponsor after seeing their passion, cause and vision as they continue to inspire and educate people of all ages.”
Each spring, pilots flying into the convention enjoy a showcase of hundreds of aircraft on display from of all shapes and sizes. Aircraft areas include Vintage, Homebuilt, Aerobatic, Warbird, Jet, and Light Sport. In addition to the aircraft on display, SUN ‘n FUN also features the following:
• Over 500 exhibitors include an incredible lineup of products and services.
• Hands-on workshops teach hundreds of building and maintenance skills.
• Dozens of educational forums from pilots and maintainers about safety, new products, and an infinite number of other timely topics.
Not just for pilots, SUN ‘n FUN has STEM and Career Fair activities, as well as the event’s world-famous daily and nightly airshows feature breathtaking displays from dozens of military and civilian performers.
As part of being the title sponsor, E3 Aviation Association is planning to bring together all of their brands and divisions for this massive event, with E3 OffRoad, E3 Overland, E3 Camping, E3 Firearms and E3 Aviation members all in one spot. E3 Aviation Association members will have access to the expo with these special benefits:
• VIP tent access along the flight line at Show Center. Members will have a direct line of sight to incredible feats of aviation while they enjoy the convenience of an air-conditioned tent, gourmet food and special beverages.
• Dedicated private E3 Camping member campsites - If you are coming in your RV or over-landing rig, E3 has set aside a giant lot which can accommodate up to 100 rigs.
• Museum and Exhibits - Your E3 member ticket also gives you access to all the exhibits and museum activities.
• Hang out, watch live tv shows and podcasts, listen to panel discussions, meet and talk with the E3 Aviation Association pilots, air team and staff - SUN ‘n FUN is mainly an aviation focused event, but you will be able to talk and meet with the E3 team and other E3 staff from all of our divisions. Share stories, hear the talks, and watch the flying.
E3 Aviation Association is not only the title sponsor and a proud supporter of SUN ‘n FUN and the ACE program, but the company also gives back by donating a portion of every E3 Aviation membership to the Aerospace Center for Excellence, the most unique educational campus in the United States, which is located at the Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL). The ACE Campus includes the Aerospace Pavilion, the Florida Air Museum, the Central Florida Aerospace Academy (CFAA) High School, The Lakeland Aero Club – a high school flying club, the Piedmont Experience – a Boeing 727 classroom, the Piedmont Hangar, the Tom Davis Education Center, the Buehler Restoration Center, the Crossfield Discovery Center, and the Skylab Innovation Center.
The annual SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo is scheduled to take place March 28 to April 2, 2023 in Lakeland, FL.
About E3 Association
E3 Association is a leading purveyor of online and offline hybrid membership programs, bringing unique experiences to the different outdoor lifestyles and sports vertices. E3 Association and its family of brands are here to empower, educate and entertain through each entity of E3 Association. Each of our brands offers the tools to help discover, create, and improve your passion and experience. To learn more, visit https://e3association.com or https://www.e3aviationassociation.com today.
About SUN ‘n FUN
From its humble beginnings in 1974 as a fly-in for sport aviation enthusiasts, the SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo has grown into one of the largest and most successful aviation events on earth. Pilots flying into the Expo are fascinated by the vision of hundreds of aircraft showcased in all shapes and sizes. Aircraft areas include Vintage, Homebuilt, Aerobatic, Warbird, Jet, and Light Sport. To serve all those flying in, a major trade show is part of SUN ‘n FUN. Over 500 exhibitors have an incredible lineup of products and services, hands-on workshops teach hundreds of building and maintenance skills, and dozens of forums educate pilots and maintainers about safety, new products, and an infinite number of other timely topics. Not just for pilots, SUN ‘n FUN has STEM and Career Fair activities, and of course our world-famous daily and night airshows that feature breathtaking displays from dozens of military and civilian performers. Learn more more at at https://flysnf.org
