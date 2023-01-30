National Vessel Registry Center Announces It Will Update Services to Vessel Owners Amidst Transport Canada Rule Changes
We'll continue to update our services accordingly in order to make this process easier and less onerous for everyone who uses our National Vessel Registry Center service”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp., a site designed to help with the Transport Canada boat registration process, updates their services to coincide with any changes to maritime Canadian registration law. The NVRCC wishes vessel owners to know that their services will keep vessel owners in compliance regardless of any changes Transport Canada may make.
Recently, The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) recommended: “that the Department of Fisheries and Oceans require all commercial fishing vessels to have a current and accurate Transport Canada registration.”
This would be to “increase the awareness and compliance with safety requirements among all commercial fish harvesters.”
According to Ontario Out of Doors, a prominent Hunting and Fishing publication, Transport Canada is floating new boating regulations, including expanding pleasure craft license requirements and modernizing the pleasure craft operator training program. Other potential changes to rules would require licenses for all pleasure craft greater than six meters, including wind-powered vessels.
“National Vessel Registry Center Corp. remains devoted to simplifying the Canadian vessel documentation process. We understand that, as a vessel owner, you may not have the time to stay abreast of every chance the authorities make. It’s our responsibility to keep on top of this for our customers," said Zeke Hernandez, spokesperson for National Vessel Registry Center Corp. "We can’t predict the exact nature of the changes the authorities will be making in the near future. But we can provide the assurance that we'll continue to update our services accordingly in order to make this process easier and less onerous for everyone who uses our National Vessel Registry Center service”
The National Vessel Registry Center Corp. offers applications for vessel registration, as well as other services such as to transfer ownership of a Watercraft License in Canada.
For more information about Canadian boat registration, changing the name of a boat or its hailing port, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. through their site.
