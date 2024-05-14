NVRCC Explains How to Delete Vessel Docs to Avoid Abandonment Fines in 2024
As Transport Canada Clears Abandoned Vessels from Canadian Waterways, the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. Helps Vessel OwnersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp., an online service that provides access to forms for documented vessels and licensed pleasure craft in Canada, is announcing that in 2024, they are helping owners to apply for and receive a certificate saying that their vessel has been deleted from the registry. These numbers have increased as Transport Canada has committed to removing abandoned vessels from the water.
According to an article in “The Maritime Executive” entitled “Transport Canada Gears Up to Remove Derelict Vessels,” the problem is “hundreds of abandoned vessels in Canadian waters are becoming a threat to the environment, health, safety, and coastal economies.”
Additionally, “the Canadian Coast Guard’s inventory of wrecked, abandoned, or hazardous vessels show the country’s waters are littered with about 1,500 abandoned vessels.” Owners of these vessels could face fines if they do not comply with the law.
The National Vessel Registry Center Corp provides access to an “Application for Deletion Certificate for a Registered Vessel.” This form serves as conclusive proof that a vessel’s Canadian registry listing was closed free and clear of any encumbrance. The vessel owner will also receive a Deletion Certificate.
“Abandoned vessels aren’t good for the water of the land. We are proud to make it simpler to delete a vessel’s listing so vessel owners can do the right thing,” said a spokesperson of the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.
In addition to this form, the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. also provides forms to acquire a Pleasure Craft License as well as boat registration. Between vessel registration and the Small Vessel Register, vessel owners can choose the appropriate option at the site.
For more information about registering a boat in Ontario or anywhere else throughout the country, removing a vessel from the Canadian Vessel Registry, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. through their site.
