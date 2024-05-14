National Documentation Portal Urges Vessel Owners to Get Proper Documentation Before EEZ Operations
The National Documentation Portal Can Help Vessel Owners to Stay in Compliance As the Coast Guard Terminates Illegal Charters in the Exclusive Economic ZoneMISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Documentation Portal, a site that assists with vessel documentation online, advocates for vessel owners to procure the proper Certificate of Documentation for their vessel before they begin commercial operations. As the Coast Guard has recently shut down multiple charters on the navigable waters of the US and the EEZ/Exclusive Economic Zone, vessel owners are highly recommended to obtain and maintain appropriate documentation.
The United States Coast Guard recently “indicted a lancha and seized 350 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas” according to their press release.
These lanchas can be used not just to transport narcotics but to “illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.”
U.S. Coast Guard documentation enables owners of vessels that measure at least five net tons to conduct commercial fishing operations in the EEZ. Vessel owners can do so if their vessels are documented and have the proper endorsement, in this case, “Fishery.”
Through the National Documentation Portal, vessel owners can apply for their initial certificate. In that application, vessel owners can choose the corresponding endorsement for how they plan to use their vessel: Fishery, Coastwise, Registry, or Recreational.
“There is no excuse for conducting maritime operations without proper documentation. Through our portal, vessel owners can find the forms they’ll need for the course of vessel ownership,” said a spokesperson of the National Documentation Portal.
The National Documentation Portal also has forms enabling vessel owners to change the information on their forms, such as the endorsement, their managing owners, the address associated with the vessel, the vessel’s name, hailing port, and more.
To learn more about a vessel, users can avail themselves of a USCG documentation search through the portal or an Abstract of Title form.
To learn more about Coast Guard boat registration, why vessel owners may want their vessel on the boat registry, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Documentation Portal at their site.
