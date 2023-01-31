C&S Specialty Underwriters Joins INSURICA
The addition of C&S Specialty Underwriters, with their experience and expertise in program business, further secures INSURICA’s place among America’s elite brokerages.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INSURICA added to its capabilities with the Jan. 1 acquisition of Atlanta-based C&S Specialty Underwriters.
C&S Specialty Underwriters, a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) that specializes in underwriting commercial general, professional, pollution and excess liability for construction, environmental and other specialty risks in the excess and surplus lines market is poised for exponential growth.
“I'm excited. INSURICA is an excellent fit culturally and strategically",” C&S President Preston Starr said. “We will continue to focus on organic growth with our existing broker and carrier partners. We will also find opportunities to acquire underwriting talent in other industry verticals. Our goal is to dig in and utilize the resources at INSURICA to help build out a data and technology platform to enhance our underwriting and create scale."
C&S Specialty Underwriters will continue to be led by Starr and the same group of talented, experienced underwriters.
With this addition, INSURICA creates the in-house ability to craft exclusive industry-focused programs.
“Our new partnership with C&S is a watershed moment for our company,” INSURICA CEO Mike Ross said. “The addition of C&S Specialty Underwriters, with their experience and expertise in program business, further secures INSURICA’s place among America’s elite brokerages.”
Placing over $1 billion in annual premiums for our clients, INSURICA is among the 50 largest insurance brokers in the United States and is currently the 42nd largest privately-held independent agency in the country.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, INSURICA employs more than 700 colleagues in 35+ offices located throughout 11 states.
