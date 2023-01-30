Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 30
8:30 a.m. Speak at FinTech Xchange Summit
Location: Rice Eccles Stadium
MEDIA ACCESS
9:45 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs
Location: Governor’s Office
10:05 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Meet with Mikelle Moore, Intermountain Healthcare
Location: Virtual meeting
10:45 a.m. Meet with President Taylor Randall, University of Utah
Location: Governor’s Office
11:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Jan. 31
9 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: President Adams’ Office
Wednesday, Feb. 1
8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership
Location: Virtual
12:20 p.m. Speak at What’s Up Down South Economic Summit
Location: Dixie Convention Center, St. George
MEDIA ACCESS
Thursday, Feb. 2
9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership
Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
9:45 a.m. Meet with Santaquin Mayor Daniel Olson
Location: Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Meet with Spencer Shumway
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Locatinon: Governor’s Office
Friday, Feb. 3
10:15 a.m. Meet with Don Peay
Location: Gold Room
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Jan. 30
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Meet with Heritage Foundation
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Meet with Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Attend Senate floor time
Location: Senate Chamber
12:30 p.m S.B. 117 press conference with Gabby Petito’s family
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with Mayor Trent Staggs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Jan. 31
8:45 a.m. Attend PA Day on the Hill
Location: Hall of Governors
10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Attend tribal broadband consultation meeting
Location: 60 East South Temple, Salt Lake City
12:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs
Location: 60 East South Temple, Salt Lake City
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: President Adams’ Office
Wednesday, Feb. 1
8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership
Location: Virtual
1 p.m. Congratulate new tribal leaders
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Attend Native American Caucus Day
Location: Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Feb. 2
9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership
Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Cultural Alliance executive director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Locatinon: Governor’s Office
Friday, Feb. 3
9 a.m. Attend Navajo Nation firewood delivery service project
Location: San Juan County
