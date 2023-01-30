Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 30 – Feb. 3 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 30 

8:30 a.m. Speak at FinTech Xchange Summit 

Location: Rice Eccles Stadium

MEDIA ACCESS

9:45 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of legislative affairs

Location: Governor’s Office

10:05 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m. Meet with Mikelle Moore, Intermountain Healthcare

Location: Virtual meeting

10:45 a.m. Meet with President Taylor Randall, University of Utah

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:15 a.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Jan. 31

9 a.m. Meet with general counsel 

Location: Governor’s Office  

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Governor’s Office 

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson 

Location: President Adams’ Office 

Wednesday, Feb. 1

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership 

Location: Virtual 

12:20 p.m. Speak at What’s Up Down South Economic Summit 

Location: Dixie Convention Center, St. George 

MEDIA ACCESS

Thursday, Feb. 2

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership 

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room 

9:45 a.m. Meet with Santaquin Mayor Daniel Olson 

Location: Governor’s Office 

10:15 a.m. Meet with Spencer Shumway 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Locatinon: Governor’s Office 

Friday, Feb. 3

10:15 a.m. Meet with Don Peay 

Location: Gold Room 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Jan. 30 – Feb. 3, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Jan. 30

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Meet with Heritage Foundation

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Meet with Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Attend Senate floor time

Location: Senate Chamber

12:30 p.m S.B. 117 press conference with Gabby Petito’s family

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:30 p.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with Mayor Trent Staggs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 31

8:45 a.m. Attend PA Day on the Hill

Location: Hall of Governors

10 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Attend tribal broadband consultation meeting

Location: 60 East South Temple, Salt Lake City

12:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisors on tribal affairs

Location: 60 East South Temple, Salt Lake City

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson 

Location: President Adams’ Office

Wednesday, Feb. 1

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership 

Location: Virtual

1 p.m. Congratulate new tribal leaders

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Attend Native American Caucus Day

Location: Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Feb. 2 

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership 

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room

1:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Cultural Alliance executive director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Locatinon: Governor’s Office

Friday, Feb. 3

9 a.m. Attend Navajo Nation firewood delivery service project

Location: San Juan County

###

