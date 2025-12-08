NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Dec. 8 – Dec. 12, 2025

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 8 – Dec. 12, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 8

11:30 a.m. George W. Bush Institute Governors Forum on Reading

Location: George W. Bush Presidential Center, Dallas, TX

5:00 p.m. Speak to members of Old Parkland

Location: Old Parkland, Dallas, TX

Tuesday, Dec. 9

6:30 p.m. Speak at National Cathedral program

Location: Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.

Media Access

Wednesday, Dec. 10

10:30 a.m. Speak to Build America Caucus

Location: Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

11:15 a.m. Meeting with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner

Location: HUD Headquarters Building, Washington, D.C.

Thursday, Dec. 11

10:15 a.m. Host interviews for Third Judicial District

Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Michelle McConkie, Executive Director, Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. Meet with Dr. Huang, Usuarnce

Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol

3:45 p.m. Meet with Utah 2034 leadership

Location: Governor’s Mansion, Parlor

6:30 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Governor’s Mansion



Friday, Dec. 12

11:00 a.m. Meet with Mike Mayeres, Executive Vice President Molina Healthcare

Location: Governor’s Mansion

12:00 p.m. Speak at Annual Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors Awards

Location: Davis Conference Center

6:00 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Governor’s Mansion





Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 8 – Dec. 12, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, Dec. 8

9:00 a.m. Team Meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. Meeting with Lt. Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Dana Jones, Capitol Preservation Board Executive Director

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Teambuilding Event

Location: Salt Lake City

6:30 p.m. Meeting with Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi

Location: Phone call

Tuesday, Dec. 9

No public meetings

Wednesday, Dec. 10

11:30 a.m. Meeting with Representative Bolinder

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, Dec. 11

10:15 a.m. Host interviews for Third Judicial District

Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Justin Harding, director of international government relations for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: Salt Lake City

6:30 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Friday, Dec. 12

6:00 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Governor’s Mansion