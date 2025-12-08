NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule Dec. 8 – Dec. 12, 2025
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Dec. 8 – Dec. 12, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Dec. 8
11:30 a.m. George W. Bush Institute Governors Forum on Reading
Location: George W. Bush Presidential Center, Dallas, TX
5:00 p.m. Speak to members of Old Parkland
Location: Old Parkland, Dallas, TX
Tuesday, Dec. 9
6:30 p.m. Speak at National Cathedral program
Location: Washington National Cathedral, Washington, D.C.
Media Access
Wednesday, Dec. 10
10:30 a.m. Speak to Build America Caucus
Location: Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C.
11:15 a.m. Meeting with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner
Location: HUD Headquarters Building, Washington, D.C.
Thursday, Dec. 11
10:15 a.m. Host interviews for Third Judicial District
Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Michelle McConkie, Executive Director, Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Meet with Dr. Huang, Usuarnce
Location: Formal Office, Utah State Capitol
3:45 p.m. Meet with Utah 2034 leadership
Location: Governor’s Mansion, Parlor
6:30 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Friday, Dec. 12
11:00 a.m. Meet with Mike Mayeres, Executive Vice President Molina Healthcare
Location: Governor’s Mansion
12:00 p.m. Speak at Annual Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors Awards
Location: Davis Conference Center
6:00 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 8 – Dec. 12, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, Dec. 8
9:00 a.m. Team Meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. Meeting with Lt. Governor’s Office Election and Administrative Directors
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meeting with Dana Jones, Capitol Preservation Board Executive Director
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Teambuilding Event
Location: Salt Lake City
6:30 p.m. Meeting with Provo City Mayor Michelle Kaufusi
Location: Phone call
Tuesday, Dec. 9
No public meetings
Wednesday, Dec. 10
11:30 a.m. Meeting with Representative Bolinder
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Dec. 11
10:15 a.m. Host interviews for Third Judicial District
Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Justin Harding, director of international government relations for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Location: Salt Lake City
6:30 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Friday, Dec. 12
6:00 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.