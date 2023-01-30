TeleRay live consultation with real-time viewing of images. Sonographer, Specialist and Patient on a single screen consulting and viewing real time imaging while viewing the position of the probe and patient.. TeleRay intorduces Remote Modality Controller to access any system from anywhere without software installed.

Live Streaming and Remote Control of Radiology Modalities such as MRIs, Ultrasounds and more for training, service and remote radiology protocols in real- time.

Its prime time for a platform like this that combines telehealth with radiology, its the only platform that offers real-time viewing and control of the modalities which can be critical” — Steve Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we enter 2023 and face the new normal of healthcare, there will be a focus on getting specialized care to patients that need it regardless of their location. Whether it is an emergency stroke patient, a high-risk pregnancy, or an on-site emergency call with a paramedic, the need for a physician to be able to review real-time imaging from an ultrasound or other imaging technology will be a lifesaver. Technology that connects healthcare providers and technologists with doctors and specialists is now available and being used by proactive sites. There are multiple medical situations where a specialist or higher-level professional must view images or consult in how they are acquired. Remote control of modalities is another growing concern for taking ,service and running remote protocols with higher level technologists.Gaining access to a specialist will become more and more difficult. Technology can be a saving grace in getting more specialists in front of and caring for more patients without risk of exposure and much higher efficiency. TeleRay is a company solving these issues in telehealth with a technologies called TeleRay Live and TeleRay Remote . These platforms deliver face to face consultation while viewing the patient and imaging in real-time and/or remote control of the imaging system. It provides quality by utilizing peer to peer connections and high-speed cellular networks when bandwidth is low. Physicians may review real-time imaging that is taking place in the field, rural areas, and practices outside of their local area- or anywhere in the world! The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) acknowledged this fact in its most recent physician supply report, which projects a shortage of up to 67,000 specialists by 2032.Timothy Kelley, CEO of TeleRay, said, "doctors and specialists can use TeleRay Live and Remote in many situations." He explained that TeleRay could view modalities such as ultrasound in real-time from remote locations. He said, "Emergency responders, maternal-fetal medicine doctors, cardiologists, and more can view the patient, control the modality, and speak to the sonographer or technologist to get results that matter." POC ,EDs, Primary care, rural health, and other in remote locations can get assistance from others without delay.TeleRay COO Steve Austin likes to talk about the platform's advantages, including the storage, sharing, and access to images after they are captured. "This gives immediate access with real-time tools to make a diagnosis from anywhere on any device." He continued, "Its prime time for a platform like this that combines telehealth with radiology, TeleRay is the only platform that offers real-time viewing and control of the modalities which can be critical in high-risk situations where a specialist can virtually look over the shoulder of the sonographer or technologist as if they're in the room to adjust, view, and consult."The financial benefits to these platforms are immense. Beyond the clinical and triage benefits, implementing a virtual care option can help offset the revenue decline due to reduced visits. Many professionals will be looking for technology to solve growing problems with access and care in 2023, and now there are solutions to manage the situation.TeleRay systems are not high speed internet dependent allowing greater access and quality anywhere. Good quality helps ensure better outcomes, which is the goal of all healthcare visits.About TeleRay: TeleRay is a technology leader with the only radiology platform for the management and distribution of medical images and patient information that includes built in telehealth and telemedicine tools. We offer the most secure platform for interactive consultation while viewing images, reports, while seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced platform on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, along with 70% of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more. TeleRay has been growing overseas and can be found in more than 20 countries. Join the fastest growing telehealth & image management family in the US. #AAOS #HIMSS #AIUM #SDMS #RSNA #telemedicine

TeleRay Live consultation with view of patient, probe positioning, and screen.