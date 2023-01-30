Monday, January 30

Inslee wants WA to borrow $4B to build housing and shelter. How would that work?

It’s the centerpiece of Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2023-25 budget proposal: a plan to borrow $4 billion to fund an aggressive push to build affordable housing and shelters in Washington. A few weeks into the 2023 legislative session, it’s not clear whether Inslee’s proposal will get the necessary support from lawmakers to pass. In its current form, the unprecedented effort to address homelessness and the dearth of affordable housing would also need approval from Washington voters. “Until we fix our housing crisis, thousands of people will remain homeless,” Inslee told a joint session of the Legislature on Jan. 10. “And we need a fix that provides a level of speed and scale beyond anything we’ve done in the past.” Here’s how state officials say it would work. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Washington Legislature considers a bill that would prevent pre-employment cannabis testing

More than a decade after voters legalized marijuana under Washington law, some state lawmakers hope to end the use of testing for the drug as a condition for getting hired. Recreational use of marijuana is legal under state law for adults over the age of 21 in Washington, but legalization hasn’t stopped some employers from making hiring decisions based on the results of drug testing for cannabis . A bill sponsored by Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, would prevent testing for cannabis for pre-employment, though employers still would be able to test workers while they are employed. “I think that it is discrimination at this point, to discriminate against someone for the use of a legal substance just in terms of being hired,” Keiser said. “We really need to open our doors and not close them. It’s both a fairness issue and a workforce issue.” Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Jesse Tinsley)

Bill introduced to broaden access to music therapy in Washington

A dim prognosis, a motor skills disorder, grief or just stress and anxiety: no matter what the case may be, a quickly growing form of therapy could have you singing a new tune. Currently in Washington, music therapists are not eligible for state licensure. But on Thursday, Senate Bill 5214 was introduced and there is a new push in the legislature to change that. Music therapy is defined by using music to address the physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs of a patient. Treatment can cost anywhere from $50 to $250 dollars per session, but the bill would allow music therapists to begin accepting insurance. The bill would make music therapist services more affordable and accessible for every Washington resident. Continue reading at KING5.

