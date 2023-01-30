Hartzell Engine Tech Achieves FAA PMA for Robinson Helicopter Sky-Tec Starters
Hartzell Engine Tech’s durable Sky-Tec HT starters with their Kickback Protection System are in full production and available today through the company’s distribution system. ”MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Engine Tech recently received FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for its Sky-Tec HT (High Torque) starters for Robinson two-place R22 and four-place R44 light utility helicopters. The company’s Sky-Tec HT starter for Lycoming engines features an integrated self-resetting Kickback Protection System (KPS) to protect the powerplant and starter from an engine kickback.
— Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley
“Hartzell Engine Tech’s durable Sky-Tec HT starters with their Kickback Protection System are in full production and available today through the company’s distribution system. They replace our older starters installed by Robinson helicopters at the factory and also older competitor starter units,” said Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley. “The Sky-Tec brand, which we acquired in 2016, continues to reflect the highest levels of quality, innovation and value,” he added.
Robinson helicopter operators can check the Hartzell Engine Tech site at Product Lines Lycoming (skytec.aero) to determine if their specific model is covered under the new PMA. To find domestic and international distributors go to Distributors (skytec.aero).
Robinson Helicopter Company in Torrance, Calif. has produced more than 10,000 of the two helicopter models since the R22 was introduced in 1979 and most are still flying today. The PMA for these plug-and-play starters was obtained through the company’s Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) program.
About Hartzell Engine Tech
Hartzell Engine Tech offers a product portfolio consisting of Janitrol Aero, Fuelcraft, Plane-Power, Sky-Tec and AeroForce Turbocharger Systems. Together, these strong brands provide engine accessories and heating solutions for the General Aviation industry. Hartzell Engine Tech, a Hartzell Aviation company, creates superior products that meet the demanding challenges of today’s aircraft systems. Precise engineering, manufacturing, inspection and certification guarantee quality and control. QAA is an authorized MRO facility and worldwide General Aviation distribution center. Hartzell Engine Tech President Keith Bagley leads the organization from headquarters in Montgomery, Ala. For more info go https://hartzell.aero.
About Hartzell Aviation
The Hartzell Aviation name brings together an outstanding array of firewall forward companies and products under one umbrella, reinforcing the organizations’ core competencies and pursuit of improving General Aviation. The storied brands of Hartzell Aviation include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation is committed to innovation and the continuous improvement of General Aviation products and services. The companies are guided by the overriding principle of Built on Honor, which reflects a commitment to quality, performance and support. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
