Text Message Reminders for Court Users Available in Six Iowa Counties

Iowans in Shelby, Sioux, Polk, Marshall, Dubuque, and Davis counties may participate in a pilot project to receive text message reminders of upcoming court dates or payment plan due dates. There is no charge for the text reminder service.

“We hope these text reminders help people avoid the additional consequences of missing an important court date or payment,” State Court Administrator Robert Gast said. “We are testing the effectiveness of the two services before deciding whether to take it statewide.”

The text reminders are for upcoming hearing dates in criminal, simple misdemeanor, and non-traffic cases. The text reminders for payment plan due dates are for disposed criminal, simple misdemeanor, and traffic cases. The text messages are all sent at 1:00 p.m.

It is simple to register for the text reminders by phone using the case identification number for the upcoming hearing or, in the case of payment plan due date, the disposed case. A person can register for multiple pending cases or payment plans. Each text reminder comes with the option to unsubscribe.

Detailed information is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at www.iowacourts.gov. A link to the eReminder page is located under “For the Public” on the home page. The text reminders are courtesy reminders and are not a substitute for official court communications.

