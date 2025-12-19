Iowa Court of Appeals Adjudicative Year Ends

The Iowa Court of Appeals filed the court’s last opinions for this year on December 17. In the 2025 calendar year, the Iowa Court of Appeals filed 1,076 opinions. All filed opinions are available on the Iowa Judicial Branch at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/court-of-appeals/court-of-appeals-court-opinions.

Oral argument videos beginning September 2025, case briefs, and attorney names can also be located on the Iowa Judicial Branch website by searching for the case name or number using the site’s search function on the home page at https://www.iowacourts.gov.

The next filing date for the Iowa Court of Appeals is January 7, 2026.

