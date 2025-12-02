Judge Moore Named Chief Judge of Second Judicial District

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen has appointed District Court Judge Amy Moore as Chief Judge of the Second Judicial District of Iowa. Judge Moore succeeds Chief Judge Gregg Rosenbladt whose term as chief judge will end December 31, 2025. Judge Rosenbladt will continue as a district court judge and serve as assistant chief judge. Judge Moore will begin serving as chief judge on January 1, 2026.

“It was a real pleasure getting to know Judge Moore through conversations with her when she was nominated to be a district court judge and, more recently, by talking with her fellow judges and coworkers,” Chief Justice Christensen said. “In our first meeting I discovered she had a rich background of life experiences including graduating from culinary school and running her own pastry shop. I’ve since learned that she is an excellent listener, very focused in her work, empathetic to others, and respected by her peers. Those are all important qualities for a chief judge, and I am confident she will be an outstanding leader of the second district.”

Judge Moore was appointed to the district court in April 2019. She graduated from Iowa State University in 1999 and earned her law degree from Creighton University School of Law in 2002. She also obtained a L’Art de la Pâtisserie certificate from the French Pastry School in Chicago. Prior to her appointment, Judge Moore was a trial attorney with the Federal Defenders of Eastern Washington and Idaho and was also in private practice. She previously served as the Story County magistrate. She is a member of the Iowa State and Story County Bar Associations, as well as the Iowa Judges Association.

“I am deeply honored to accept the supreme court's appointment as the next chief judge for the second judicial district,” Judge Moore said. “I want to thank Chief Justice Christensen and the supreme court for their confidence in me and for entrusting me with this responsibility. I am committed to providing steady leadership grounded in integrity and transparency. I am also excited to work alongside our dedicated professionals in the second district as we meet the challenges ahead, ensure fair and accessible courts for everyone, and continue working to improve access to justice for all.”

As chief judge, Judge Moore will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the district, supervise the administrative and judicial business in the district, set the times and places of holding court, designate presiding judges, and serve on the judicial council, which advises the supreme court on administrative matters affecting the trial courts. In addition, she will continue to preside over cases.

The Second Judicial District is the largest geographic district in the state, comprising 22 counties: Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Humboldt, Marshall, Mitchell, Pocahontas, Sac, Story, Webster, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright. The district has 17 district court judges, 12 district associate court judges, 5 senior judges, 29 part-time magistrates, and 237 employees with an operating budget for the current fiscal year of approximately $25.5 million. More than 99,000 cases were initiated in the Second Judicial District in 2024.